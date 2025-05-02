The Miracle and Transformation of Rancho La Puerta

Explore the journey that led Barry Shingle to Rancho La Puerta, a place that changes lives through fitness and wellness.

[PASSPORT] Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.

[Barry Shingle] My educational background is in exercise science and journalism. I started teaching group fitness classes in college. I have owned my own fitness club and nightclub, and have been the fitness director at numerous facilities, including the Jewish Community Center in Seattle and the Sports Medicine Club in Montana. I have a daughter Morgan, with whom I am very close.

What inspired you to want to work at Rancho La Puerta?

One of my clients recommended it, I visited for a week and fell in love. As most of our guests would say, it’s hard to put into words because The Ranch is a feeling. I made my way back several years after grad school and began working here in September 1999.

Please describe your position as Director of Guest Experience at Rancho La Puerta.

It is a position that has developed over my 25-year career. I have worn many hats here, including fitness director and Director of Guest Experience, overseeing the holistic health department, the medical department, evening and educational programs, hosting two evening events for guests, and three other guest gatherings. I currently write a monthly blog and host our podcast called Resonate: Life Lessons and Conversations from Rancho La Puerta.

What are a few of your favorite things about working for Rancho La Puerta?

The people, both the staff and the guests, are here because they believe in health and well-being, not only physical but also emotional and spiritual. The Ranch’s philosophy aligns with my personal values. I have become one of the faces of The Ranch and spend a great deal of my time with our guests and creating community. This brings me joy.

What Rancho La Puerta activities or workshops do you recommend most often for your LGBTQ+ guests?

We offer an inner fitness program led weekly by different spiritual life coaches. This, along with many of our self-empowering workshops, is beneficial for those seeking self-acceptance and understanding various points of view. I personally believe everything we offer is for all guests. The LGBTQ+ community will find others from their community here, and the place attracts an open-minded, accepting clientele.

How can guests make the most of their experience during their stay at Rancho La Puerta?

I suggest they try some things that are new to them and outside their comfort zones. This opens windows to our inner selves, and often we find new things to add to our lives and, perhaps, a passion that is new to us or re-ignited. We offer classes and workshops on how to extend their Ranch experience into their daily lives. I would encourage our guests to do their best to disconnect from their phones, emails, and computers while on property. This allows them to connect with themselves, the beauty of the Ranch, and their experience.

Are there any special events happening for Rancho La Puerta’s 85th anniversary?

Our focus for our 85th anniversary is longevity, so my blogs, and many of our presenters, will focus on the pillars of longevity this year. We have a signature spa treatment for our 85th year, and our co-founder, Deborah, will be turning 103 on May 3rd and speaks weekly about longevity and joy. We also have a special offer for our 85th anniversary, which celebrates Rancho La Puerta’s philosophy all year long!

Please share with us a couple of the most memorable moments you have experienced at Rancho La Puerta.

There are too many to single one out! I’ve had so many. The Ranch is truly a magical place, and the synchronicities that occur here on a weekly basis are life-changing. I believe that The Ranch is a place of miracles and transformation. The guest who arrives on Saturday is not the same guest who departs the following Saturday.

What recommendations do you have for guests who want to continue their wellness journey after their stay at Rancho La Puerta?

As I mentioned earlier, we do have specific workshops designed to assist our guests in doing just that. Upon arrival, we have a workshop titled ‘How to Make the Most Out of Your Ranch Week,’ and on Fridays, we offer a workshop on ‘Taking the Ranch Home.’ Both workshops help guests take what they learned and experienced from The Ranch into their daily lives. Guests can also stay connected to The Ranch when they return home by following our Instagram, blogs, and our podcast, Resonate, which comes out twice a month.

Celebrate Rancho La Puerta’s 85th anniversary with a special offer during the weeks of June 28 – September 5, where guests can save up to 20% on their accommodations, and receive a wellness package that includes juices or smoothies, a 50-minute Ranch Classic Massage, a 50-minute La Puerta Core Essentials Facial, and their signature 85-minute 85th Anniversary Treatment. Book your stay and experience more about Rancho La Puerta.

