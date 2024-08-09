Five Amazing Hotel Restaurants in the USA

Restaurants are becoming the champions of hotels and resorts.

As more travelers seek “experiences” on their vacations, discerning properties, whether part of a major brand or a voguish boutique, put heaps of love (and money) into food and beverage outlets not only to impress guests but also pander to the masses—and it works.

Around the world, many destination’s best dining experiences are inside hotels, whether notoriously famous, such as reservation-only Afternoon Tea at The Peninsula Hong Kong (peninsula.com), or an intimate, menu-less country hideaway offering meals customized per guest preferences like Twin Farms (twinfarms.com) in Vermont.

Often, a celebrity chef brings awareness to an unknown hotel, such as two-times James Beard Best Chef winner Nina Compton who helms Compere Lapin (comperelapin.com) at The Old No 77 in New Orleans.

Notable hotel restaurants have all the bells and whistles guests expect beyond the meals of great chefs, including creative interior design, compelling art, even premium locations, such as a stylish rooftop with sweeping views. These days, hotel restaurants have even become local haunts, serving as the “go to” spot for foodies in their neighborhoods. Naturally, the food must be incredibly satisfying, and great dining experiences can make or break a hotel.

I travel often, and I only book hotels where I can look forward to breakfast in bed or, after a long day of sightseeing, comfortably enjoy a gourmet meal mere steps from my room.

Brunch, which many hotels are now touting for both travelers and locals alike, is a priority for me. There’s nothing better than concluding a perfect trip with a memorable hotel brunch on a Sunday afternoon before heading to the airport. Of course, I dine out and explore buzzing restaurants in a destination I’m visiting, but it’s now becoming more common that a luxury hotel’s restaurant is the best restaurant. I go where great food entices, no matter the location, and I’m not the only one.

According to American Express Travel’s 2023 Global Travel Trends Report, 81% of people say trying local food and cuisines is the part of traveling they look forward to the most. This is benchmarked by the rise of global culinary tourism, set to exceed $1.1 trillion in 2024, with 17% annual growth.

Hotels want to be known for the food they serve. Renowned Nobu became a hotel chain itself with 18 properties worldwide, and Kimpton rebranded to Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants several years ago.

Hotel dining can reach a level of excellence beyond the meal and interior design with feel-good ambience, friendliness, knowledge of wait staff, a well-thought out wine and cocktail menu, excellent relationships with local farms and purveyors, and ultimately, that je ne sais quoi a restaurant could bottle and sell. The meal itself, however, should be the wow factor. It doesn’t matter if it’s elevated comfort food or 3-Michelin- starred cuisine, travelers want dining experiences that the will be able to talk about and share with their family and friends. Like connecting with an author when reading a book, a great meal transports diners along the chef’s journey.

Here are five of the best hotel restaurants in the USA that set a high standard, and where travelers can enjoy unforgettable dining experiences without stepping off property.

LE CIRQUE BELLAGIO LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas unarguably has the largest concentration of the best hotel restaurants in America. Every celebrity chef you can imagine has a dining spot in one of the famed resorts, many with multiple accolades and awards. It’s not easy identifying the single best hotel restaurant in Sin City, but Le Cirque rises above and deserves a standing ovation.

Originally opened in New York City in 1974, coincidentally inside a hotel (Mayfair Regent), which served as a celebrity and presidential haunt for decades (Henry Kissinger, Frank Sinatra, and Barbara Walters were regulars), Le Cirque launched careers of many famous chefs, including Daniel Boulud. A second location opened at Bellagio Las Vegas (bellagio.com) in 1999, and while the New York City location closed in 2017, Le Cirque at the Bellagio went on to become a AAA Five-Diamond dining institution and also received a Michelin star.

Just like the original location, Le Cirque is draped in a surprisingly opulent, circus-themed décor by designer Adam Tihany, including the colorful tent that rises above the white-cloth tables, and dark-suited waiters at your beck and call are seemingly ubiquitous. You know you’re a high roller when the diners surrounding you are among the elite who visit Vegas.

The eight-course French tasting menu by chef Sirio Maccioni makes dinner here a true Vegas experience; it’s as theatrical and whimsical as the destination. The plating is masterful storytelling with the waiter’s passionate and erudite descriptions further fueling the dishes’ fairy tale. Expect artful and extravagantly decadent plates (rotating seasonally), such as foie gras de canard, gnocchi aux caviar, and filet de bouef F1 (half wagyu/half black angus). Guests can expect to pay $430 per person.

THE PEACOCK MEDITERRANEAN GRILL AUSTIN PROPER HOTEL, AUSTIN, TEXAS



Between nationally recognized BBQ and renowned, scrumptious tacos, travelers should save room for Mediterranean food while visiting Austin, Texas, and you don’t have to go far when staying at Austin Proper Hotel (properhotel.com/austin). It’s one of the trendiest hotels in the center of town flanked by two very different sides of Austin: Lady Lake with sprawling nature trails abound, and Google headquarters with a cluster of tech companies in glass buildings.

A magnet to both locals and travelers, the Austin Proper Hotel is busy every day of the week, with an army of staff out front and an exciting and bustling lobby lounge, which is home to The Peacock Mediterranean Grill. The restaurant’s décor is inviting and curious, from a mishmash of botanical wallpaper and colorful tiles lining the walls to ornate rugs on hardwood floors, and a splash of stark blue chairs conjuring the Mediterranean sea.

Staff have big-hearted Texan personalities. When I dined here, the sommelier was a young comedian who had my guests and me constantly laughing. While Conde Nast Traveler named The Peacock the “best Mediterranean restaurant in the city,” I feel the superlative doesn’t do the restaurant justice. The food was exceptional: after one course, we eagerly anticipated the next and I was certain no other Mediterranean dining spot in Texas could top The Peacock. From the fried squash to the lamb tangine with its compelling spices, the dishes made for great conversation, amplifying the convivial atmosphere. There were theatrics too, such as the dumplings and fried cheese torched tableside. The house favorite pork chop was juicy and flavorful; my only regret was forgetting to grab the bone for my pup Ruby.

The hotel’s Mexican restaurant La Piscina is also worth mentioning. It serves elevated, Texas-inspired Mexican cuisine (with excellent margaritas), Maine lobster tostada with salsa guajillo, avocado, cucumber and yuzu arbol vinaigrette, and my favorite, the cochinita pibil (pork shoulder and belly in banana leaf with rice, beans and tortilla). Naturally, the star dish is the fajitas (the steak arrachera and achiote chicken is hearty and juicy and highly recommended). I was impressed, and surprised, with the location. La Piscina on the 6th floor is next to the outdoor pool sanctuary, with both indoor and outdoor seating. It is quite rare for a full-service gourmet restaurant in an urban hotel to be located poolside. Travelers who plan on lazing by the rooftop pool will be spoiled with the top-notch pool dining menu.

LE CROCODILE WYTHE HOTEL, BROOKLYN, NEW YORK

Manhattan is chockfull of incredible hotel restaurants, from Jean- Georges Vongerichten’s elegant restaurant The Mark by Jean Georges at The Mark Hotel (themarkhotel.com), to Michael White’s Michelin-starred Ai Fiori at Langham (langhamhotels.com). Across the East River, Williamsburg has become a worthy rival for hotel restaurants. The recently opened Laser Wolf (laserwolfbrooklyn.com) by Michael Solomonov at The Hoxton (with rooftop views of Manhattan skyline) is one of the hardest restaurants to nab a reservation in all New York City (expect a three-week minimum wait), and The New York Times rave reviewed Tel-Aviv inspired Mesiba (mesibabk.com), is a new hot spot by chef Eli Buli at Moxy Williamsburg.

But French Brasserie Le Crocodile (lecrocodile.com) at Wythe Hotel continues to flourish, ranking top in “best of” lists and racking up accolades since opening in 2020. With chefs Aidan O’Neal and Jake Leiber truly putting hotel destination dining on the map. Le Crocodile is also one of few NYC restaurants serving elevated French cuisine in modern “Brooklyn” fashion (think century-old, restored factory building with exposed brick walls juxtaposing blonde wood panels with potted plants to boot).

Diners immediately notice that Le Crocodile feels uniquely European, with cozy leather booths, tiled floors, beautiful golden brass, and arched windows offering plenty of natural light. While the ambience is comfortably low key, there’s an unmistakable energy with a largely LGBTQ staff maintaining a welcoming atmosphere.

Diners can expect elevated French dishes they’d be hard-pressed to find this side of the East River, such as escargots with parsley, pernod and fennel, and Burgundy duck with pear and pancetta. Le Crocodile’s claim to fame is the steak frites au poivre, served a juicy medium rare and encrusted in peppercorns, providing an indulgent, flavorful sensation. The rich and hearty French onion soup with Gruyere and crunchy sourdough croutons is forever a crowd pleaser. In fact, both dishes are so popular, they’re served at lunch, dinner, and brunch.

Le Crocodile is the Brooklyn version of Manhattan’s famed Balthazar (French, busy, fabulous) without the throngs of tourists, and offering a level of intimacy perfect for first dates or bigger parties for celebrations.

CULINA RISTORANTE FOUR SEASONS LOS ANGELES AT BEVERLY HILLS

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills (fourseasons.com/losangeles) is, well… surreal. It’s “so LA” but also so not. As soon as guests enter the lobby, they’re greeted by whimsical, over the top floral installations by floral designer Jeff Leatham, and of course, a glittery chandelier, all helping to trans- port them into a world where refined luxury meets “LA casual” meets “spiritual retreat.” The hotel has a longstanding reputation for its “good energy” (as Angelenos say), effortlessly charming locals, and a dedicated staff that love working here. There’s something magical about a hotel that can inspire, com- fort, and please. With an award-winning spa, outdoor pool with cabanas, and free WiFi for industry folk to “work from roam,” this urban getaway truly feels like a resort.

For locals, and a treat for guests, Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is known for its busy, $140 per person brunch (chicken and waffle sliders, oysters, branzino, crepes, Grandma’s chocolate chip cookies, the whole shebang) by chef Mitch Austin, though lunch at chef Mark Pollard’s Culina Ristorante (culinarestaurant.com), an award-winning restaurant serving fresh Italian, should be a priority. It’s hard not to gasp in wonder at the 25-foot hanging light fixture comprising hand-blown bubbles. Guests can expect health-inspired dishes, as well as fresh house made pastas (such as signature shrimp tagliatelle with roasted black tiger prawns, sweet 100 tomatoes, garlic and Pinot Grigio), as well as unique plates like the burrata burger (fresh cow’s milk burrata, balsamic onions, arugula, basil pesto and rosemary brioche).

Lunch at Culina is an attraction unto itself. The outdoor terrace is surrounded by beautiful, lush foliage and lemon trees with a vertical garden wall and outdoor firepit. Speaking of “surreal,” diners find the right balance between enjoying their meals while sneaking glances at the number of celebrities who dine here, whether they’re a local or staying in the hotel while doing press junkets or filming. While dining next to a famous face here is “so LA,” it does feel like the motherlode of celebrities in baseball caps and flip-flops slapping down Platinum cards prefer Culina. After all, “good energy” attracts, and Culina is a magnet, and that’s an experience worth having.

HERONS THE UMSTEAD HOTEL AND SPA CARY, NORTH CAROLINA

Among the joys of traveling are the surprises along the way, and I never would have discovered Herons if I didn’t stay at The Umstead Hotel & Spa (theumstead.com) on a recent road trip. The Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond resort, and U.S News & World Report Best Hotels In USA every year since 2012, is a short 20- minute drive from Chapel Hill and Durham. This hidden, 12-acre oasis is a true destination resort, immersed in nature along a beautiful lake and meticulous landscaping.

The resort’s signature restaurant, Herons, one of only 64 Forbes Five- Star restaurants in the world, has both indoor and outdoor seating. Travelers can expect exceptional fine dining, with buttoned up waitstaff inside an upscale, classic environment graced with original artwork and full kitchen view. I loved that Herons didn’t feel stuffy. The Southern charm oozing from the staff was infectious.

The menu is eclectic and intriguing for this remote part of the country. Three- or four-course American cuisine tasting menus are seasonal and rooted in Southern flare (think lamb with barbecue chicory, carrot, garlic pine nut puree and meyer lemon jus), with fresh ingredients pulled directly from Umstead’s two-acre farm. Every dish had a story to tell, and while some bites were on the small size (I say this for a state known for big portions), they still packed a flavorful punch. Each dish was paced perfectly; I developed a memory before the next item was served.

Herons also offers dishes for the in-room dining menu, quite rare for a restaurant of this calibre. Guests can enjoy five-star dining in bed, and the chef’s five-star touch is also on the breakfast menu, such as crab cake benedict made with blue crab and country ham.

