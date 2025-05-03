Pride For Your Phone with Smartish

Flash your Pride this season with a durable new phone case. From Austin-based small business Smartish, choose from two dozen different LGBTQ+ inspired case designs, from rainbow artwork, to pronoun choices, to “Y’all means all” and other conversation-starting expressions. You and your phone will benefit from shock-absorbing air pockets, super grippy texture, raised edges for better lens and screen protection, and MagSafe wireless-charging compatibility. You can even attach a Smartish “Side Hustle” slimline wallet to the case, and add other handy accessories, like screen guards and charging cable wranglers. Clever, cute, and tough. Good call! $30. smartish.com

