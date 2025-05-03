Home » Pride For Your Phone with Smartish

Pride For Your Phone with Smartish

Great Stuff for the Consummate Traveler

by Kelsy Chauvin
by Kelsy Chauvin
Flash your Pride this season with a durable new phone case. From Austin-based small business Smartish, choose from two dozen different LGBTQ+ inspired case designs, from rainbow artwork, to pronoun choices, to “Y’all means all” and other conversation-starting expressions. You and your phone will benefit from shock-absorbing air pockets, super grippy texture, raised edges for better lens and screen protection, and MagSafe wireless-charging compatibility. You can even attach a Smartish “Side Hustle” slimline wallet to the case, and add other handy accessories, like screen guards and charging cable wranglers. Clever, cute, and tough. Good call! $30. smartish.com

Kelsy Chauvin is a freelance writer specializing in LGBTQ interests, as well as travel, culture, cannabis, and more. She contributes to an array of publications including PASSORT, Fodor’s Travel, Lonely Planet, EDGE Media Network, and others.

