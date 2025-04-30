Home » Dreamscape — Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Dreamscape — Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

One of the three penthouse-level Sky Villas, the 15,400-square-foot Verona is one of America’s largest hotel suites.

Las Vegas, Nevada USA

If you are a Hollywood and Las Vegas fan, we have a resort that is sure to induce some major cinematic fantasies. The hot tub scene and other bedroom shots in HBO’s 2013 Liberace biopic Behind the Candelabra with Michael Douglas and Matt Damon were filmed in the Verona Sky Villa at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. One of the three penthouse-level Sky Villas, the 15,400-square-foot Verona is one of America’s largest hotel suites. Amenities include historic French elegance in a two-story space featuring rooms to entertain, views of The Strip and mountains, and 24-hour butler service. When you get hungry, whether you’re grabbing a quick bite on the way to the casino, looking for a secluded place to relax after fun at the pool, or searching for the perfect spot for an intimate dinner, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino has everything to satisfy your appetite. From Italian cuisine, authentic Japanese sushi, steak made to perfection, and other mouthwatering delight. To work off any unwanted calories, or just to relax and rejuvenate, head to the Serenity Spa for skincare or spa treatments, manicures, anti-aging facials, innovative therapies, or a couple’s massage. If you are looking to experience some world class entertainment while you are here, you are in luck. Performing throughout 2025, Barry Manilow will be singing all of his greatest hits on select nights. Other performers appearing this year include Randy Rainbow, Frankie Valli, Air Supply, and many more. westgatelasvegas.com

