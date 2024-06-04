Where to Celebrate 2024 Pride in New York State

Pride is always an exciting time in New York, and 2024 brings a jam-packed lineup of fun and meaningful events all across the state.

Highlights include the iconic NYC Pride March, illumination of Niagara Falls in Pride colors, and Pride Night with the Syracuse Mets. At these and other Pride events in New York, LGBTQ New Yorkers and visitors come together again in the birthplace of the modern movement to show love for each other, for the community, and for New York!

Pride in the Sky (Hudson Valley)

The kick off to the season of Pride in the Hudson Valley was the first ever Pride Night on the Walkway Over the Hudson! On May 17 at dusk, a group of 100-plus flag marshals began the evening by parading a 1,000-foot-long portion of Gilbert Baker’s original eight-color Pride flag across the bridge, which is illuminated by the LED rainbow lights. People put on their best illuminated look and lit it up for pride with glowing costumes, bracelets, and flashlights as they made their way across the Walkway alongside exciting live entertainment, interactive booths, and more.

Buffalo Pride Week (Greater Niagara)

Buffalo Pride Week featured a wide series of events to celebrate Pride across Buffalo and Western New York. On May 28, folks joined the Buffalo Front Runners and Front Walkers in Delaware Park for a 1.8-mile walk/run to show their Pride in the Greater Niagara region! Niagara Falls was lit up with Pride colors on the night of June 1. Earlier that day, flag-raising ceremonies were held at Artpark (9 AM), Niagara Falls State Park (10 AM), Niagara Falls City Hall(11:30 AM), North Tonawanda City Hall (1:30pm), and Lockport City Hall on June 3 (3:30 PM). The week of celebration culminated on June 2 with the Pride Parade on Elmwood Avenue and Pride Festival at Canalside Buffalo. Main event, Sunday, June 2, 11 AM-7PM, parade: free, and festival was $15.03/person.

Potsdam Pride (Thousand Islands-Seaway)

Potsdam celebrated its second annual Pride Festival with a weekend full of events honoring diversity, equality, and the LGBTQ community​​! The events took place at Ives Park, and there were live performances all day long that included a family-friendly drag show, as well as local vendors, food, and activities. There were other fun events throughout the day as well like Pride Yoga in the park, Pickleball clinics, Walk with a Doc, and more! June 7-8, 11AM-4PM, free.

Planting Pride: Rocking the Rainbow (Long Island)

On June 8th everyone brought their chairs or blankets, sat back, and enjoyed an evening of exceptional music and community celebration against the stunning backdrop of Planting Fields. Activities started at 5pm with self-guided tours of the Historic Tea House and Coe Hall, featuring the newly-expanded exhibition Decisive Moments at Planting Fields: The Photography of Mattie Edwards Hewitt and Frances Benjamin Johnston. Hewitt and Johnston, who photographed Planting Fields in the 1920s, were pioneering women–thought to be gay–that dominated and ultimately defined the fields of landscape and architecture photography. The exclusive after-hours experience continued with an exciting panel discussion along with performances by Jill Sobule and the dynamic all-female rock group, Antigone Rising. June 8, 5PM-8:30PM, Free.

Southern Finger Lakes Pride (Finger Lakes)

Southern Finger Lakes Pride took over Market Street with a joyous celebration that was bigger and better than ever. The colorful weekend kicked off on June 7 with a flag raising at Centerway Square followed by a Volo Dance Party, a surprise meet and greet, and an opportunity to gallery hop with the Rockwell Art Lab. The Pride Festival took place on June 8 and featured art everywhere from window painting to live art demonstrations, and live performances in honor of this year’s theme, “Take Up Space!” There was also a 21+ tent with wine and beer tastings. Other events included an unforgettable Fairy Drag Parent workshop on June 7 for teens 13-17 who wanted to learn the art of drag. Main event Saturday, June 8, 11:30 AM – 5:30 PM PM, free.

Binghamton Pride (Central New York)

Binghamton went all out for Pride Month, kicking things off with a ceremonial flag raising at City Hall at noon on June 1, followed by a Pride kickoff party at Squiggy’s at 8pm. Pride Palooza will be held in Otsiningo Park on June 8 from 12pm-6pm. Folks brought their own picnic blankets or lawn chairs, and a to-go lunch from home or a nearby restaurant to enjoy while they listened to live entertainment. Local food vendors were also at the venue. Fireworks caped off the day’s events in Downtown Binghamton with a Pride After Party that followed at the Lost Dog Cafe. Don’t miss other exciting events included Pride Day at Ross Park Zoo and Pride Night with Binghamton Rumble Ponies Baseball, also happening in June. Dates and prices vary.

Say it Loud! BIPOC Pride (Capital-Saratoga)

Everyone was welcome at Washington Park in Albany on June 8 as In Our Own Voices host Say It Loud! BI POC Pride. The event recognized the contributions, resilience, and struggles of LGBTQIA+ Black, Indigenous, and People of Color in the Capital Region through music, food, entertainment, and more. People headed over to Waterworks Pub for the official after party and danced the night away. In Our Own Voices is celebrating Pride all throughout June with a series of events including a community barbecue, a substance-free Planetary Pride event at the Museum of Innovation and Science, and an Elements House Ball at the Albany Capital Center. Main event, Saturday, June 8, 12-5:30 PM, free.

Jamestown Pride (Chautauqua-Allegheny)

Jamestown and Chautauqua County offered an exciting lineup of events for Pride this year. Starting the month right on June 1 at the kick-off rally and flag raising ceremony at Tracy Plaza. The following weekend, folks headed to the Jamestown Historic District for the official Pride Festival. This event was hosted in cooperation with the Jamestown Public Market, there were local vendors, live music, drag and other performances, educational resources, and more. The party kept going with the Pride After Party at Sneakers! . Saturday, June 8, festival 10 AM-4 PM, after party 8 PM-11 PM.

Ithaca Pride Celebration (Finger Lakes)

The Ithaca Pride Alliance took over Ithaca’s Pride Celebration this year with events planned for June 8-9. The weekend kicked off on Saturday with an opening ceremony and all ages dance party from 6-10pm at the Bernie Milton Pavilion on the Ithaca Commons. On Sunday, the group hosted its Pride in the Park event from 10am-4pm in DeWitt Park, with a vendor and resource fair, food vendors, performances, and other exciting activities. Plus, throughout the week other community groups hosted events during Pride Week, including a LGBTQ+ bike ride, a Queerlesque show, drag shows, Pride Prom, history walks and more. Main event, June 9, 10AM-4PM free

Capital Pride 2024 (Capital-Saratoga)

A signature Capital Region event returned for 2024 with the Capital Pride Parade & Festival, one of the largest Pride celebrations in the Northeast. The parade kicked off on State Street at noon on June 9, and was followed by a festival in historic Washington Park that featured live music, theatrical performances, and more. Capital Pride events are happening throughout the month of June, and started with a Pride Kick-Off Block Party on May 31 that featured food, music, libations, and chances to win fun prizes. Main event, Sunday, June 9, 11:30 AM-5 PM, free.

Woodstock Pride Parade (Catskills)

Woodstock celebrated their first annual Pride weekend! The party kicked off on Saturday, June 8 with a tea dance with DJ Karin Ward at Millstream Tavern and a Special Screening of Go Fish! at the Tinker Street Cinema. The following day the parade steped off at the Comeau Upper Lot beginning with a ribbon cutting and headed towards Colony Woodstock, where the festivities continue with a post parade party. Parade, Sunday, June 9, 12 PM, free.

Long Island Pride (Long Island)

The 34th Annual Long Island Pride Parade and Festival headed to Huntington this year. The festivities kicked off at 12 PM with the grand parade starting at Clinton Avenue and Main Street and proceeded down Main Street to Heckscher Park where the fun continued with PrideFest featuring an all-star entertainment line-up including host John Dias with CBS New York, The Cover Girls, and Vinyl Revival plus local performers and live DJs. Sunday, June 9, 12-5 PM, free.

Watertown Pride (Thousand Islands-Seaway)

Celebrate Pride in the Thousand Islands all weekend long and beyond! Events kick off Friday, June 14 at the historic Paddock Arcade, with The Paddock Club supplying food and drink specials, followed by drag show performances. Get an early start on Saturday with a flag raising at City Hall. The event begins at 10 AM. Join the Q Center at ACR Health for a Drag Story Hour. At noon, everyone heads to Stone Street for all kinds of Pride festivities downtown. That evening, the entertainment comes to you when Miss Amber Skyy’s traveling drag show moves from bar to bar, gracing each one with a 20-minute performance. On Sunday, wrap up Watertown Pride weekend with a Tea Dance at Garland City Beer Works from 2 PM- 5 PM, a local LGBTQIA+-owned brewery. Looking for even more ways to celebrate Pride in the Thousand Islands? Stick around for River Pride the following weekend, with celebrations taking place all along the St. Lawrence River in communities like Cape Vincent, Clayton, and Alexandria Bay. Main event, Saturday, June 15, 10 AM-3PM, free.

Central New York Pride (Finger Lakes)

Celebrate Pride in Central New York! The jam-packed month began with a Pride flag raising at City Hall on June 1. On June 13, the Syracuse Mets show their Pride at their annual Pride Night at NBT Bank Stadium, where the first 1,500 fans receive a Syracuse Mets Pride jersey and flag and everyone can take advantage of Dollar Thursday deals. Lineup along Syracuse’s Solar and West Kirkpatrick Streets at 11 AM where the grand celebration will begin as the parade makes its way to Progress Park. Afterward, the festival runs from 12 PM-5 PM with food trucks, live entertainment, and more. Main event, June 22, free. Prices and dates vary.

Iconic Pride at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine (New York City)

Everyone is invited to celebrate pride at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, the largest Gothic Cathedral in the world! This year’s theme for the annual Iconic Pride series is Pathways of Pride, inspired by the textile installation Divine Pathways by Anne Patterson on display through June 2024. The exciting month of events kicked off with a Pride Eve celebration on May 31, where the Cathedral was illuminated with traditional rainbow lights. Other events include a Sunset Silent Disco (June 10), Drag Story Hour (June 23), Pride Family Picnic (June 23), and more! Main event, Cathedral Pride Sunday, June 23 with other events throughout June. Main event, Cathedral Pride Sunday, June 23 with other events throughout June. Prices and dates vary by event.

The Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center officially opens June 28.

Stonewall National Monument (NYC)

In the heart of Greenwich Village in Christopher Park, visitors can find the Stonewall National Monument, commemorating the events of the Stonewall Uprising of June 28, 1969 and the birth of the modern day LGBTQ civil rights movement that stemmed from there. Make sure to stop for a drink at the Stonewall Inn, the still-operating LGBTQ bar right across the street from the monument. Your trip isn’t complete until you visit the new Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, opened this June. It’s the first National Park visitor center dedicated to LGBTQ+ history, located right behind the Inn, and will feature immersive experiences such as tours, lectures, exhibitions, and visual art displays. The Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center officially opens June 28.

Harlem Pride (New York City)

Celebrate Pride in the historic neighborhood of Harlem in New York City. This year the festival celebrates its 15th Anniversary and festival-goers will be entertained all day long with live performances, celebrity hosts, and DJs to get everyone up and dancing. This is an event for the whole family. Food and retail vendors are on hand and face painting and a Drag Queen Story Hour are included. While it’s a day of celebration, Harlem Pride also be provides practical resources for the community; attendees can find referrals for health, legal, and financial services. Medical testing and health screenings also be available. Saturday, June 29, 12-6 PM, free.

NYC Pride (New York City)

NYC Pride March is back for its 55th year with the theme “Reflect. Empower. Unite.” The March kicks off at 11am at 25th Street and 5th Avenue. NYC PrideFest, the LGBTQ street fair, is back and not to be missed! You could stop by 4th Avenue between 13th and 9th Streets in Manhattan for musical performances, entertainers, food, activities, and Pride gear from unique vendors. Lots of NYC Pride events take place in the days leading up to and following the Pride March and PrideFest, including Youth Pride, a lively celebration to empower LGBTQIA+ youth at the South Street Seaport Museum. Be sure to check out all that’s going on and start planning your NYC Pride adventures. Sunday, June 30, PrideFest and The March at 11 AM, free.

Rainbow City Pride (Greater Niagara)

Rainbow City Pride (The Official Pride of Niagara Falls) takes over Old Falls Street for a grand celebration featuring a unicorn-drawn carriage ride, superheroes from the Justice League of WNY, performances by DivasWho! and loads of local vendors and food trucks selling plenty of goodies. After the street festival, head to one of the Rainbow City after parties at Daredevil Record, The Archives Pub, or Gold Bar. The evening winds down at Niagara Falls State Park, where the falls are lit up in Pride colors and fireworks cap off the night! June 29, 11 AM-10PM, free.

Tri-Lakes Pride (Adirondacks)

The Adirondacks come alive with Pride in Saranac Lake’s beautiful Riverside Park. All are invited to this family-friendly event to stand together side by side to promote diversity in all its aspects, love, acceptance, respect and unity. The festivities kick off with a parade up Broadway to the park where the celebration continues with vendors and exhibits from across the Tri-Lakes, raffles, guest speakers, and music. Sunday, June 30, 12 PM – 4 PM.

Fire Island Invasion (Long Island)

Each year on the afternoon of July 4, drag queens from Cherry Grove and the Pines gather for the celebration and recreation of the very first Fire Island Invasion! To honor the original summer of 1976 invasion, the party always starts at the Cherry Grove Hotel’s Ice Palace Bar. Then, after parading through Cherry Grove, the queens board a ferry over to the Pines, where they are greeted by thousands. You can watch the invasion from Cherry’s on the Bay’s Love Boat or head to the Pines for the grand arrival. Afterward, party with famous guest DJs at the Pavilion, The Pines Bistro and Martini Bar, Sip-N-Twirl, and The Blue Whale. July 1-7, main event, Thursday July 4. July 1-7, main event, Thursday July 4.

Rochester Pride (Finger Lakes)

Celebrate the accomplishments and history of the LGBTQ+ community at one of New York State’s largest Pride festivals north of New York City. The Rochester Pride Parade steps off at 1PM July 20th on South Avenue and the fun continues at Highland Park with ROC Pride Fest. There’ll be food trucks, wine and beer for sale, vendor tables, games and activities, and a designated play area for kids. Expect live music all day long, complete with surprise performances. Find even more chances to celebrate, including a Pride bike ride, picnic, and events at the Seneca Park Zoo (June 8) and Seabreeze Amusement Park (July 13). Saturday, July 20, parade 11 AM, festival 11 AM – 6 PM PM, festival general admission: $5.

Pride Day at the New York State Fair (Finger Lakes)

Celebrate Pride at the Great New York State Fair this summer! This year’s fair takes place from August 21-September 2, and August 23 is officially designated as Pride Day. There will be activities all day long including a Pride flag raising ceremony, resource fair, parade, and LGBTQ+ Pride Booth, featuring free literature, professional resources, and an array of community programs. Be sure to take a selfie in front of the booth’s official I LOVE NY LGBTQ logo before you go! Pride Day, August 23, fair admission is $6/person

