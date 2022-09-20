Hoodies For Adventure Lovers

REI is a company that has been at the forefront of outdoor adventure for decades. In recent years they’ve even started launching their own products. Their new Sahara Shade Hoodie is available for both women and men, and is designed for whatever your journey might bring. Its knitted fabric is moisture-wicking, antimicrobial, and UPF 50+, keeping your skin safe from the sun during long hours outside. With its long sleeves and hood, it’s also perfect for cool evenings anytime of year. The hoodies are manufactured using Bluesign fabric, ensuring that they’re made from sustainable and ethical materials. $49.95 USD. rei.com

