Top Posts
Home Special Effects Get Lit With Solar Power

Get Lit With Solar Power

Solar Powered Flashlight

Goal Zero has been making excellent solar-based products for years, with the goal of getting the world to carbon neutrality. Their Torch 250 flashlight is a solar-powered flashlight that ensures you have access to light anywhere, anytime. Making it more useful is the fact that it’s also a portable USB charger, allowing you to charge your devices using the power of the sun. And, to be truly foolproof, the flashlight has a small hand-crank that will change the battery if it goes dead. Goal Zero also has a US-based support center that’s able to help you with any questions or issues you might have. $59.95 USD.  goalzero.com

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Go Blu by Go Smile

April 12, 2019

Sail Like a Viking

January 29, 2016
Jack Wolfskin Fleece Jacket

The New Must-Have Fleece

March 16, 2021
Bosca Bag

Bosca Bag

March 24, 2018
Cornet Wine Glass | Barcelona Stemware

Barcelona in a Glass

September 1, 2021
Mini Scentifier Portable Diffuser Kit

Breathe In

June 25, 2019
Organic Underwear from Organic Basics

ORGANIC UNDIES

September 18, 2019

Leave a Comment