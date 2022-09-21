Get Lit With Solar Power

Goal Zero has been making excellent solar-based products for years, with the goal of getting the world to carbon neutrality. Their Torch 250 flashlight is a solar-powered flashlight that ensures you have access to light anywhere, anytime. Making it more useful is the fact that it’s also a portable USB charger, allowing you to charge your devices using the power of the sun. And, to be truly foolproof, the flashlight has a small hand-crank that will change the battery if it goes dead. Goal Zero also has a US-based support center that’s able to help you with any questions or issues you might have. $59.95 USD. goalzero.com

