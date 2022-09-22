Eco Carryon By Fjallraven’s Verdag

Fjallraven’s Verdag Duffel 30 is the ultimate duffel for versatility. Smaller than most duffels, the Verdag makes for the perfect carry-on. Big enough to store your items, but small enough to be easy to carry throughout the airport. It’s also great for smaller weekend trips, or even as a gym bag. Better yet, it’s made with the company’s proprietary G-1000 HeavyDuty Eco S fabric, which is impregnated with Greenland wax on both sides, making it water resistant and incredibly durable. Even better, it’s made using recycled polyester and cotton! $95 USD. Fjallraven.com

