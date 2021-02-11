Simple, Delicious Valentine’s Day Cocktail Recipes

The most romantic day of the year is quickly approaching, and many people are hoping to make it an occasion to remember. With these simple cocktail recipes, you can have delicious, sensual drinks that only require a few ingredients. Here are some refreshing and easy-to-make cocktails to try this Valentine’s Day, or anytime you want to celebrate with someone special!

Sassy Punch

For a refreshing Valentine’s night, this sassy punch is a certified winner. Blending the herbal goodness of tea with the kick of vodka is a surefire way to set the mood for your romantic evening…plus, the drink is loaded with tea’s antioxidants, so it’s an immune booster too.

Ingredients:

200ml Ketel One Vodka

80ml fresh lemon juice

40ml sugar syrup

200ml Earl Grey and blackberry tea

Method:

~Shake all ingredients with ice and then strain into an ice-filled copper kettle or pot.

~Garnish each rocks glass with a lemon slice and grated nutmeg.

Grapefruit and Rose Ginger Spritz

The Grapefruit and Rose Ginger Spritz is a unique drink because it perfectly blends so many distinct flavors together. There are subtle floral notes, a citrus tang, the warming ginger, and a bit of spice from the cardamom bitters. It’s a cocktail that will taste like you spent the whole night crafting it, when in reality, it was just four ingredients!

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit + Rose (Or, learn to make your own infused vodka)

3 ounces Health-Ade Ginger Kombucha

1 dash Cardamom bitters

Garnish: 1 grapefruit slice

Method: ~Fill a large wine glass with ice. Add the Ketel One and 1 dash of Cardamom bitters.

~Top with the Ginger Kombucha, and garnish with a slice of grapefruit and enjoy.

Zacapa Daiquiri

If you’re looking to escape the bitter cold of February, why not warm up your Valentine’s Day with a taste of the tropics? This rummed up delight will transport your straight to a Caribbean beach and hold you over until the warmer months arrive…and just think, come Valentine’s Day, spring will only be 44 days away!

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Zacapa 23 Centenario Rum

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

Lime wheel

Method:

~Combine all the ingredients together in a shaker filled with ice.

~Shake well and strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a lime wheel.

