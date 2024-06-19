Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Love Your Skin | Ghost Democracy Products

Great stuff for the Consummate Traveler

by Our Editors
by Our Editors
Ghost Democracy Skin Care

Don't let the name fool you, because Ghost Democracy's Bundle-Up Bundle is a secret weapon for travel in any climate. Designed as an ultra-nourishing starter kit, the bundle combines Ghost's sulfate-free daily face Cleanser that gently exfoliates; the Peptide Packed Dewy Toning Mist to plump and hydrate skin; and the Cocoon Ceramide Rich Cream to deeply nourish, replenish and protect your skin's natural moisture barrier. Bonus: LGBTQ-owned/founded Ghost Democracy is committed to exceptionally clean, vegan, cruelty-free products, formulated with less chemicals and more active, all-natural ingredients. $91. ghostdemocracy.com 

