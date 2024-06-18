Tote Your Pride | With A Vintage Tote Bag

Gear up for Pride season and everyday travels with this lightweight Vintage Flight Bag, a canvas shoulder satchel big enough to carry your essentials, but small enough to not weigh you down. Embroidered with the logo of the Human Rights Campaign, the Flight Bag comes in black or olive and is built with an inner divider, front organizer pocket, and a detachable, adjustable shoulder strap. Like all HRC Store products, 100 percent of every bag purchase fuels HRC’s fight for LGBTQ+ equality. $26. shop.hrc.org

