Bug Off! with Bespoke Apothecaries

From the Finger Lakes region of central New York State, Bespoke Apothecaries is making small-batch health and wellness products using all-natural ingredients grown and foraged locally. One of its top concoctions is the Herbal Mosquito Repellent, packed with essential ingredients that we like but bugs hate, such as lavender, lemongrass, peppermint, eucalyptus, and cedar wood. Woman-owned Bespoke makes a variety of soothing, natural, affordable products, from
organic teas and tinctures, to hair treatments and skincare creams, masks, and toners. Like most products, the Herbal Mosquito Repellent is sold in airport-security-friendly sizes. $15 for 2 oz. Bug Off! with Bespoke. shop.bespokeapothecary.com

