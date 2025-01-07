Home » Carry-On Spinner By Solo New York

Carry-On Spinner By Solo New York

by Kelsy Chauvin
Carry On Spinner Re:serve by Solo New York

Stylish, functional luggage made sustainably—yes, please. Award-winning Solo New York answers the call with its Re:serve Carry-On Spinner, a space-saving suitcase that’s roomy and lightweight. At less than seven pounds, its sleek design is a no-brainer for urban trips and long weekend getaways. Better still, its water-resistant, easy clean plastic shell is made from recycled appliance and automobile parts, and its germ-resistant interior lining is made from recycled bottles. With four sturdy wheels and a two-inch zippered expansion, the spinner rolls with ease and fits perfectly in most overhead compartments. $170. Carry-On Spinner by solo-ny.com

Kelsy Chauvin is a freelance writer specializing in LGBTQ interests, as well as travel, culture, cannabis, and more. She contributes to an array of publications including PASSORT, Fodor’s Travel, Lonely Planet, EDGE Media Network, and others.

