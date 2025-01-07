Carry-On Spinner By Solo New York

Stylish, functional luggage made sustainably—yes, please. Award-winning Solo New York answers the call with its Re:serve Carry-On Spinner, a space-saving suitcase that’s roomy and lightweight. At less than seven pounds, its sleek design is a no-brainer for urban trips and long weekend getaways. Better still, its water-resistant, easy clean plastic shell is made from recycled appliance and automobile parts, and its germ-resistant interior lining is made from recycled bottles. With four sturdy wheels and a two-inch zippered expansion, the spinner rolls with ease and fits perfectly in most overhead compartments. $170. Carry-On Spinner by solo-ny.com

