Waterproof Floating Phone Pouch by CaseMate

Redefine your beach, lake, and boating outings with resilient digital protection. The CaseMate Waterproof Floating Phone Pouch protects any phone (up to 6.9-inch screen size) from water, sand, and snow. Designed for touchscreen access, you can even type, scroll, and snap pics underwater with your phone in the pouch—which floats, too. Available in five colors and sold with a long crossbody/lanyard strap, the floating pouch is certified for underwater use for up to 30 minutes in three feet of water, and comes with a one-year warranty. $25. Waterproof Floating Phone Pouch by case-mate.com

