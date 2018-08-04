Top Posts
Home Special Effects Summer Style: Channel Cross Shorts

Summer Style: Channel Cross Shorts

Channel Cross Shorts from Lululemon are a vacationer’s dream. Not only are they made of high-performance, quick-drying, and comfortable, stretchy fabric, they are outfitted with features to meet the needs of the modern-day traveler. The side pocket has a band that secures the bottom of your phone so it won’t slip out when moving about. A zipperequipped back pocket also secures wallets and other goods. Take your shorts from the beach to the bar, too as they are just that stylish. $88. www.lululemon.com

