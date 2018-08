The Fujifilm X100F takes classic, retro style to new heights with its improved 24.3MP resolution. The optimized shooting design allows users to have fun while snapping away, and its fast lens is perfect for capturing those special moments on the go. The Hybrid Optical/Electronic viewfinder and 35mm equivalent F2 lens are sure to appeal to both amateur and professional travel photographers. $1,149. www.fujifilm.com

