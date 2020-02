Who doesn’t love a new take on an old school, classic thermal? Soft, lightweight, moisture-wicking…does it get any better? Actually, it does. This handsome thermal crew is made from over 80% sustainable fibers. It’s the perfect shirt to wear while traveling, as you go from plane, to cocktails, to dinner. Remember, classics never go out of style. $50. www.toadandco.com

