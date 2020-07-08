Four Seasons Resort, O’ahu at Ko Olina

Nestled on the western side of O’ahu, away from the hustle and bustle of Waikiki, the Four Seasons is the perfect Hawaiian escape. Enjoy oceanfront dining with fresh local seafood, swim in their gorgeous pool, or sunbathe on the private beach. For an extra dose of luxury and excitement, the Four Seasons offers numerous activities and excursions. Scuba dive with a trained Navy SEAL, or take a helicopter tour of the island’s lush cliffs and waterfalls. Afterward, pamper yourself at the night spa, where you can receive a massage under the stars, or go stargazing with a professional astronomer. At the Four Seasons, you can experience Hawaii like never before. Rates start at $550 USD per night. 92-1001 Olani St., Kapolei, O’ahu Hawaii. Tel: 808-679-9979. www.fourseasons.com/oahu

