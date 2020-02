With Ricoh’s new Theta SC2 360 camera, you can capture moments like never before. The camera allows you to view your entire surroundings all at the same time. Their new SC2 model also has some great new features like night view, an underwater mode, and it even takes hi-res 4k video. Combine that with the excellent editing features on the complimentary app, and you can create epic photos and video that your friends and family will love. $299.95. www.theta360.com

