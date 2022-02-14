Manscaped is a brand that’s been getting lots of attention lately. They produce powerful trimmers that can be used anywhere, making them the perfect dopp kit multitaskers for the traveler who wants to pack light. Their newest model, the Lawn Mower 4.0, is waterproof, comes with wireless charging, and has ceramic blades that are gentle on the skin. Gift sets are also available and come with deodorizing powder, hydrating cream, and more. $84.99 US. www.manscaped.com

