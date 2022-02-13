Top Posts
Home Cruising Dreamscape: Scenic Eclipse

Dreamscape: Scenic Eclipse

Dreamscape: Scenic Eclipse Cruise Ship | Scenic Cruises

Discover the Arctic and Antarctic with Scenic’s newest ship, the Eclipse. The ship is a Polar Class 6 vessel, meaning it has clearance to navigate otherwise unreachable destinations thanks to its robust exterior and technological marvels. The all-suite Eclipse dazzles with luxury and unique opportunities. Guests can enjoy rooms with private Jacuzzis, take in a show, join a yoga class, get a spa treatment, and dine on delectable gourmet food. Those hoping for adventure will also find what they’re looking for, thanks to the Eclipse’s onboard helicopter and submarines, which allow guests to embark on guided tours that are some of the most incredible experiences on Earth. The Eclipse is the perfect way to combine adventure with luxury and pampering as you explore the magnificent and awe-inspiring polar regions. Itineraries start at $11,276. www.scenicusa.com

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Celebrity Apex Cruise Ship - Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Apex Sets Sail

February 4, 2022
Scenic Diamond Bordeaux | Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours

Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours

February 8, 2022
Celebrity Edge cruise ship

Celebrity Cruises Focuses on Safety and Inclusion in their Post-Pandemic Rebirth

September 17, 2021

CDC Announces No Sail Order to be Extended

April 16, 2020
Transatlantic Cruise Ship The Norwegian Pearl

New York City to Europe Transatlantic Cruise

February 19, 2020

INTERNATIONAL LGBT CRUISE CALENDAR 2020

January 26, 2019
Romance at Sea

Top Five Things to do While Cruising on the Symphony of the Seas

January 4, 2019