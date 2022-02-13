Dreamscape: Scenic Eclipse

Discover the Arctic and Antarctic with Scenic’s newest ship, the Eclipse. The ship is a Polar Class 6 vessel, meaning it has clearance to navigate otherwise unreachable destinations thanks to its robust exterior and technological marvels. The all-suite Eclipse dazzles with luxury and unique opportunities. Guests can enjoy rooms with private Jacuzzis, take in a show, join a yoga class, get a spa treatment, and dine on delectable gourmet food. Those hoping for adventure will also find what they’re looking for, thanks to the Eclipse’s onboard helicopter and submarines, which allow guests to embark on guided tours that are some of the most incredible experiences on Earth. The Eclipse is the perfect way to combine adventure with luxury and pampering as you explore the magnificent and awe-inspiring polar regions. Itineraries start at $11,276. www.scenicusa.com

