Terra Thread is leading the charge in ethical and sustainable retail with its awesome backpacks. The packs are not only carbon neutral, but they’re made with heavy-duty organic cotton canvas, meaning they’re not just stylish and sustainable, but they’re also durable and ready for action. Best of all, proceeds from the sales of Terra Thread products goes towards Feeding America, an organization dedicated to combating hunger in America. $65 US. www.terrathread.com

Sustainable Backpacks was last modified: by