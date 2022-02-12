Top Posts
Home Special Effects Sustainable Backpacks

Sustainable Backpacks

Terra Thread Sustainable Backpack

Terra Thread is leading the charge in ethical and sustainable retail with its awesome backpacks. The packs are not only carbon neutral, but they’re made with heavy-duty organic cotton canvas, meaning they’re not just stylish and sustainable, but they’re also durable and ready for action. Best of all, proceeds from the sales of Terra Thread products goes towards Feeding America, an organization dedicated to combating hunger in America. $65 US. www.terrathread.com

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
35
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Nudge travel-friendly oral care

Oral Care on the Go

February 11, 2022
Global Grub Food Kits

Travel the World From Your Kitchen

February 8, 2022
GetYourGuide Travel Guides

Your Travel Guide

February 10, 2022
Coffee on a Christmas morning

Delicious Coffee & Tea Advent Calendars to Celebrate the Holidays

November 20, 2021
Two Bags in One - Gulu Made

Two Bags in One

October 17, 2021
My Bougie Bottle Water Bottle

The Last Bottle You’ll Ever Need

October 16, 2021
Panasonic LUMIX TS7 camera

Great Photos Anywhere

October 14, 2021