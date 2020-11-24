Coffee for a Better World

The acclaimed nonprofit Arbor Day Foundation now sells coffee! Better yet, their beans are shade grown, which provides a better, richer flavor (and saves water). Growing the beans underneath the canopy of the rainforest, rather than cutting trees down for farmland, also ensures that entire ecosystems are preserved, saving countless plants and animals. For lovers of dark roasts, there’s the Italian Roast, but the customer favorite is the Arbor Day Blend, a medium roast with notes of dark chocolate and citrus (decaf is also available). $12.99. www.Shop.Arborday.org

