Top Posts
Home 2020 Holiday Gift Guide Coffee for a Better World

Coffee for a Better World

Arbor Day Foundation Coffee for a Better World

The acclaimed nonprofit Arbor Day Foundation now sells coffee! Better yet, their beans are shade grown, which provides a better, richer flavor (and saves water). Growing the beans underneath the canopy of the rainforest, rather than cutting trees down for farmland, also ensures that entire ecosystems are preserved, saving countless plants and animals. For lovers of dark roasts, there’s the Italian Roast, but the customer favorite is the Arbor Day Blend, a medium roast with notes of dark chocolate and citrus (decaf is also available). $12.99. www.Shop.Arborday.org

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Tracksmith New England Track Jacket

New England Track Jacket

November 24, 2020
Flight 001 4 in one Travel Adapter

4 in 1 Travel Adapter

November 24, 2020
Wama Hemp Underwear

Hemp Underwear

September 3, 2020
Target Open Story Luggage

Open Story Luggage

September 8, 2020
Ford Electric Mustang- 2020 Holiday Gifts

Electric Mustang

November 24, 2020
Revel Gear Solar Light

Solar Charger

November 24, 2020
Filson Travel Pack

Filson’s Travel Pack

September 5, 2020