Dreamscape: Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa, Arenal National Park, Costa Rica

Dreamscape: Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa, Arenal National Park, Costa Rica

Tabacon Thermal resort & spa, arenal national park, costa rica

The Tabacón resort is nestled in the Costa Rican rainforest, near the base of the Arenal Volcano. The volcanic activity has created natural hot springs that are known to be rejuvenating, relaxing, and restorative. The resort offers a wide range of room styles, from the open-concept Rainforest Rooms, complete with balconies that overlook the jungle, to the elegant, amenity-driven Orchid Rooms. Tabacón also boasts two restaurants, four bars, and a private dining experience. Their formal restaurant, Tucanes, serves up Costa Rican specialties, including a Rib Eye cooked on a simmering lava rock. Best of all, to protect the surrounding landscape, Tabaćon is dedicated to sustainability. They use organic and biodegradable products, energy-saving appliances, and partake in reforestation programs. The resort’s goal is to become completely carbon neutral. So, you can relax in a hot spring, visit the resort’s awardwinning spa, and hike through the jungle, all while knowing you’re helping to protect the world’s rainforests. Rates start at USD $345 per night. 13 Km Northwest la Fortuna de San Carlos Arenal, Alajuela, Costa Rica. www.tabacon.com

