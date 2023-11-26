Dreamscape — San Domenico Palace

SAN DOMENICO PALACE — TAORMINA, ITALY

Sicily, one of the most romantic places in Italy, is known for its charming villages, famous cathedrals, vineyards, island beaches, and of course, rich history. Ever since openly gay director Mike White filmed The White Lotus here, Sicily has experienced its largest tourism spike in history. Couples in the know make a beeline to San Domenico Palace, a 111-room, 14th century monastery with archways and lavish gardens turned Four Seasons hotel. The best suites, immaculately designed, face the sea and the infinity pool. The hotel can arrange tours to major historic sites, like UNESCO Baroque churches in Noto, renowned landmarks, as well as sprawling vineyards for wine-tasting and breathtaking views. For history lovers, Valley of the Temples in Agrigento, a UNESCO World Heritage site and Ancient Greek theater, is a must see. After your excursions, head back to the San Domenico Palace and enjoy a rejuvenating spa treatment. As the sun begins to set with the mesmerizing Ionian Sea in the distance, enjoy a signature cocktail on the terrace and prepare for one of their sensational gourmet offerings in Principe Cerami, their Michelin-starred restaurant, curated by award-winning chef Massimo Mantarro. The Etna-born chef presents quintessential Sicilian cuisine showcasing local ingredients and traditions. Rates from €1,496. Piazza San Domenico, Taormina, Tel: 39-0942-613-111. fourseasons.com

