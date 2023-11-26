Top Posts
Home Destination Europe Dreamscape — San Domenico Palace

Dreamscape — San Domenico Palace

San Domenico Palace (Photo courtesy of Four Seasons)
SAN DOMENICO PALACE — TAORMINA, ITALY

Sicily, one of the most romantic places in Italy, is known for its charming villages, famous cathedrals, vineyards, island beaches, and of course, rich history. Ever since openly gay director Mike White filmed The White Lotus here, Sicily has experienced its largest tourism spike in history. Couples in the know make a beeline to San Domenico Palace, a 111-room, 14th century monastery with archways and lavish gardens turned Four Seasons hotel. The best suites, immaculately designed, face the sea and the infinity pool. The hotel can arrange tours to major historic sites, like UNESCO Baroque churches in Noto, renowned landmarks, as well as sprawling vineyards for wine-tasting and breathtaking views. For history lovers, Valley of the Temples in Agrigento, a UNESCO World Heritage site and Ancient Greek theater, is a must see. After your excursions, head back to the San Domenico Palace and enjoy a rejuvenating spa treatment. As the sun begins to set with the mesmerizing Ionian Sea in the distance, enjoy a signature cocktail on the terrace and prepare for one of their sensational gourmet offerings in Principe Cerami, their Michelin-starred restaurant, curated by award-winning chef Massimo Mantarro. The Etna-born chef presents quintessential Sicilian cuisine showcasing local ingredients and traditions. Rates from €1,496. Piazza San Domenico, Taormina, Tel: 39-0942-613-111. fourseasons.com

You may also enjoy

Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel

Dreamscape — Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Smart Sunshiney Days EltaMD SPF 47 Skincare

Smart Sunshiney Days from EltaMD

July 19, 2023
Victorinox Altmont Original Dual-Compartment Monosling

Sling It! From Victorinox

July 20, 2023

THE LEXUS INTERNATIONAL GAY POLO TOURNAMENT APRIL 6-9, 2023

April 7, 2023
Nomatic Compression Packing Cubes

Packing Perfection from Nomatic

July 18, 2023
Naka Phuket Bedroom View

Dreamscape —The Naka Phuket, Thailand

June 1, 2023

Passport Concierge: Timothy Kirkpatrick Omni Boston Hotel At The Seaport

September 2, 2022
Siberian Huskies in Alaska by Vivienstock

Adventure Travel | Exploring Alaska

June 17, 2022