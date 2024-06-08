LGBTQ-Owned Businesses in New York State

From James Beard nominees and delicious diners to historic bed and breakfasts and contemporary art galleries, New York is filled with amazing LGBTQ-owned businesses.

From James Beard nominees and delicious diners to historic bed and breakfasts and contemporary art galleries, New York is filled with amazing LGBTQ-owned businesses. Support the state’s diverse LGBTQ community this Pride month and be sure to add these businesses to your next Empire State getaway!

JUMP TO: Capital-Saratoga | Greater Niagara | Hudson Valley | Central New York | New York City | Finger Lakes | Long Island | Thousand Islands-Seaway | Catskills | Chautauqua-Allegheny | Adirondacks

Capital-Saratoga

Ambition Coffee House & Eatery (Schenectady)

Pour yourself a cup of Ambition at this coffee house serving up funky fresh sandwiches, local roasted coffee, classic cocktails, and homemade desserts and goodies. You may even get to see celebrities like Ryan Gosling or Bradley Cooper among many others, who’ve visited the shop.

Cafe Euphoria (Troy)

Upscale presentation meets familiar comfort foods at Cafe Euphoria, a transgender and gender non-conforming worker-owned and operated cafe, restaurant, and safe space in downtown Troy.

Fort Salem Theater (Salem)

Found in Salem’s National Historic District, sits the newly-renovated Fort Salem Theater, featuring dozens of plays, musicals, and new works each year while also hosting tribute bands, youth productions, touring musicians, and sold-out drag shows.

Jacob Alejandro (Albany, Troy)

“Drink coffee, meet the world” is the motto over at Jacob Alejandro with locations in Albany and Troy, owned by a husband and husband team, serving up specialty coffee and experiences.

Greater Niagara

Daredevil Records (Niagara Falls)

Explore new music and rediscover old favorites at this welcoming boutique record store, listening lounge, and bar for all in Niagara Falls.

Trend Up (Buffalo)

Step up your style game at Trend Up in Buffalo, offering unique streetwear, designer clothing, sneakers, and accessories you won’t find anywhere else. Plus, they’re also the region’s exclusive retailer of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s clothing line, Chasing Millions.

Swan Street Diner (Buffalo)

Have a seat at Larkville’s Swan Street Diner, found in a fully-restored 1937 diner car and featuring classic diner delights from biscuits and gravy to indulgent milkshakes.

BAM! (Buffalo)

BAM! or the Buffalo Art Movement is a free contemporary art gallery dedicated to exhibiting the talents of emerging and established artists in Buffalo and across the region.

Hudson Valley

Lil Deb’s Oasis (Hudson)

Created by artist-chefs, woman-powered Lil’ Deb’s Oasis offers up dishes as bright and bold as its interior inspired by the founders’ combined roots in Latin America and the North American South.

Cafe Mutton (Hudson)

Simple, delicious food can be found at this neighborhood favorite found on a sunny corner in Hudson. Chef and owner Shaina Loew-Banyan was a finalist for the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef category in 2023 and they are nominated again this year for the prestigious award.

Sniff A Pickle (Nyack)

Owned and operated by a husband and husband duo, Sniff A Pickle is a unique novelty store featuring handmade apparel, drinkware, gifts, stickers, journals, trinkets, custom orders, and pickles, of course!

Main Street Beat (Nyack)

Calling all music fans! This LGBTQ and woman-owned and operated record shop, the only one in Nyack, has all your music needs including new and used vinyl, CDs, cassettes, record players, as well as clothing and books.

Harana Market (Accord)

Eat food that makes your heart sing at Harana Market in Accord, serving up lutong bahay (homestyle) Filipino cuisine made with ingredients sourced from other Asian and BIPOC-owned companies.

Central New York

Beekman 1802 (Sharon Springs)

Pay a visit to the Kindness Shop and working farm of this world-famous beauty brand in the quaint town of Sharon Springs, where you’ll find an assortment of their goat-milk infused products as well as crafts and foods from the community.

Keaton & Lloyd Bookshop (Rome)

Find your next page-turner at this independent and queer-owned bookshop in Rome, featuring titles from writers throughout the region.

Brimstone Bakery (Sharon Springs)

Signature breakfast pastries, quiche, specialty cakes, and some of the best coffee around can be found at Brimstone Bakery, owned by New York City and San Francisco-based Chef Anthony Leberto. The bakery also hosts delightful afternoon tea that can be reserved through their website.

El Taco Shack (Schoharie)

Specializing in burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads, and sandwiches, El Taco Shack is the place to go for homemade, self-serve, and deliciously fresh Mexican-inspired cuisine.

H. Grey Supply Co. (Cazenovia)

Stroll through downtown Cazenovia, where you’ll find this vibrant modern day general store and outfitter featuring small-batch makers. Be sure to stop next door to H. Grey Social for a signature coffee, creative cocktail, or sweet treat.

New York City

Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art (Manhattan)

With roots dating back to the year of the Stonewall Uprising, the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art in SoHo is the only museum dedicated to LGBTQIA+ art in the world.

Hags (Manhattan)

All are welcome at this MICHELIN-starred queer and trans-owned fine dining establishment in the East Village, featuring two contemporary tasting menus: one vegan and one omnivore.

Astoria Bookshop (Queens)

Find your next read among the diversely-stocked shelves at this queer woman-owned independent book shop in Astoria.

Brooklyn Comedy Collective (Brooklyn)

Catch a show at this alt comedy theater and school in East Williamsburg. Classes including improv, sketch, stand-up, and more are also offered if you’re looking to step into the spotlight.

Big Gay Ice Cream (Manhattan)

What once began as a seasonal food truck in 2009, this now ice cream parlor has been named one of the best in the country, serving up the most delicious frozen creations with high-quality ingredients.

Finger Lakes

The Op Shop (Rochester)

Find your next wardrobe staple at this sustainable clothing shop, offering a collection of vintage, handmade, and upcycled fashion and accessories from local vendors.

Crisp Rochester (Rochester)

Revel in the ​​old school chic and wonderfully cozy setting of Crisp and enjoy seasonally-inspired modern comfort food alongside local beers and stunning cocktails.

Seneca Street Brewery (Manlius)

Enjoy all-natural, classic style brews from the outdoor patio or cozy brew pub, found in a refurbished church basement, at this family-owned farm brewery in Manlius.

Rasa Spa (Ithaca)

Unlock ultimate relaxation on your next trip to Ithaca at this day spa offering massages, facials, bodywork, meditation, and yoga.

Alley Cat Café (Ithaca)

Be sure to stop by this cafe with delicious coffee, tea, sandwiches, sweet treats, and a room filled with the cutest kitties around, all of which are up for adoption.

Long Island

American Beech Hotel (Greenport)

Find your way to this romantic boutique hotel nestled in Greenport’s historic Stirling Square, just steps away from endless shops and cute cafes.

NuBar (Farmingdale)

Named the Best LGBTQ+ Bar on Long Island for 2024, NuBar in Farmingdale is known for their delicious cocktails, year-round outdoor patio, drag shows, live DJ sets, karaoke, and bingo nights.

Little Ram Oysters (Southold)

Get a taste of vacation at this women-owned company offering up fresh North Fork-grown oysters and guided water tours, where you’ll experience a hands-on day at the hatchery and get to sample freshly-shucked oysters. Be sure to stop by their farmstand or 24/7 automat for fresh oysters and other goodies.

Sand Castle on the Ocean (Cherry Grove)

Cacio e Pepe Carbonara, pan-roasted black sea bass, and vegan eggplant Katsu are just a few of the delicious dishes that make up the menu at this gay-owned fine dining establishment in Cherry Grove.

Thousand Islands-Seaway

Garland City Beer Works (Watertown and Clayton)

Sip on refreshing brews made with the finest hops at this destination brewery featuring live music on Thursdays and Fridays, drag shows, and trivia.

Catskills

The Roxbury Experience (Roxbury)

Put a whimsically-elegant twist on your next getaway in one of the Roxbury’s 28 fairytale-themed rooms, relaxing spa, and amenities galore. This famous LGBTQ-owned stay has also been featured on HGTV, TLC, NatGeo Traveler, Forbes Magazine, and Tripadvisor.

Catskill Provisions and Pollinator Spirits (Callicoon)

Sip back and relax in the tasting room (or scenic outdoor patio) at Catskill Provisions, serving up their handcrafted line of spirits, from bourbon to vodka, all made with 100% raw wildflower honey.

Chautauqua-Allegheny

Sneakers Bar (Jamestown)

On your next visit to Jamestown, pop into this LGBTQ-owned and operated bar for a tasty cocktail, live music, and all kinds of fun events.

Adirondacks

Florissante, The Mansion (Lyons Falls)

Experience the renewed grandeur of centuries past on your next getaway at this cozy and historic gay-owned bed and breakfast. Tours are also offered, exploring the dramatic history of the mansion.

IBC Apparel (Malone)

Need to gear up before your next Adirondack adventure? Whether you’re looking to bundle up in the winter or snag some summer hiking essentials, IBC has got you covered!

