Round The World Tickets with Star Alliance

It sounds like a dream, flying around the world on one ticket, but it can come true with Star Alliance Round the World. Their 25 member airlines (including United, Eva Air, Air India, Air Canada, Turkish Airlines, and Swiss International Air Lines) currently serve more than 1,200 airport. The Star Alliance Book-and-Fly online tool helps you decide where and when to reach your ultimate destinations, up to 15 cities, traveling in one global direction (east or west). Travel between 10 days and one year, and rack up major frequent flyer points along the way. Appx. $5,000 and up. $25. roundtheworld.staralliance.com

You May Also Enjoy