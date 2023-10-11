Instant Photo Fun w/ Fujifilm Instax Mini EVO

Top Posts
Instant pictures” are back thanks to the Fujifilm Instax Mini EVO, the camera that lets you point, shoot, and print on the spot. It’s a simple-to-use camera with fun filters and effects perfect for capturing moments that can be made into souvenirs. Once you download the free Instax app, you can even transfer your smartphone photos to print from the camera, or transfer your Instax Mini EVO images onto your phone to share on social media. Fujifilm makes several models of its Instax Mini cameras, but the EVO embraces retro vibes with its cool vintage design. Mix up your prints with an array of instant-film packs and print your pics with different frame patterns and colors. $200. instaxus.com

