Dancing Feet | Fuego Dance Sneaker

The Fuego Dance Sneaker is the perfect accessory for those who love to travel and dance. Initially designed for street dancers, the shoes are incredibly durable, while also being breathable and lightweight. An insulated and water-resistant sole combines with shock absorbing and cushioned support, creating a shoe that’s not only perfect for dancing, but also for anyone on the go. With both a high-top and low-top design and a variety of colors, the Fuego dance sneaker is an unexpectedly perfect shoe for travel. $110 USD. Fuegodance.com

