Top Posts
Home Special Effects Rain Check | Merrell Whisper Rain Shell

Rain Check | Merrell Whisper Rain Shell

Rain Check Merrell Whisper Rain Shell

Avoid the dreaded whoosh-whoosh-whoosh of traditional rain jackets with the Merrell Whisper Rain Shell, made with quiet, comfy, fully waterproof fabric. It’s ideal for travel thanks to a built-in interior pocket that serves as a fold-in packing pouch (which can then be a nice plane or camping pillow). Like other Merrell products, the Whisper Rain Shell is made with recycled materials, plus this lightweight jacket has four-way stretch-knit comfort that wicks away water. Choose from seven stylish colors, each sporting an adjustable hood with brim, and sealed seams for maximum water repellency. $160. merrell.com

You May Also Enjoy

 Life + Style — Special Effects

Special Effects Products for the Savvy Traveler

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
31
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

SleepPhones  by Dr. Wei-Shin Lai

March 6, 2017

Spacepak

March 29, 2019
Pride Candle Company

CANDLES FOR PRIDE

July 14, 2022

Couragous Class Scent

February 3, 2016
Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City (Photo by Joshua Davenport)

Why LGBTQ Travelers Love Mexico City

May 15, 2023

Travel Razor by Phillips Norelco

January 19, 2017

Bath Balls  by Fizz and Bubble

March 6, 2017

Leave a Comment