Rain Check | Merrell Whisper Rain Shell

Avoid the dreaded whoosh-whoosh-whoosh of traditional rain jackets with the Merrell Whisper Rain Shell, made with quiet, comfy, fully waterproof fabric. It’s ideal for travel thanks to a built-in interior pocket that serves as a fold-in packing pouch (which can then be a nice plane or camping pillow). Like other Merrell products, the Whisper Rain Shell is made with recycled materials, plus this lightweight jacket has four-way stretch-knit comfort that wicks away water. Choose from seven stylish colors, each sporting an adjustable hood with brim, and sealed seams for maximum water repellency. $160. merrell.com

