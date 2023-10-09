“CommuniTea” Flavors | from Friday Elliott

Top Posts
CommuniTea Friday Tea Zodiac Collection

The uncommon Friday Tea Zodiac Collection comes with an uncommon story. Proprietor Friday Elliott makes her tea blends with a unique “superpower” called lexical-gustatory synesthesia, meaning she experiences words as unique flavors. This neurological cross wiring inspires her to create premium, ethically sourced tea blends and herbal remedies that stand out in taste—especially her Western zodiac collection, which spans spicy Sagittarius, earthy Taurus, and playful Aquarius. Based in Seattle, this zesty queer-, woman-, Latin owned small business also sells delightful teas that are inspired by favorite shows and characters. From $7. fridaytea.com

 

