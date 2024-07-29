Ever have a creepy feeling that the person seated next to you is reading your phone? Privacy in real time feels way better with the Otterbox Premium Pro Glass Privacy Guard screen protector. Most people know Otterbox for its rugged, slim, and stylish smartphone cases that guard against falls, moisture, and more. Its line of screen protectors is a hidden weapon against disaster like scratches and drops (up to six feet). Now, with the Glass Privacy Guard, it is almost impossible for a person sitting beside you to “eavesread” what’s on your screen. Made with super-hard material, the easily installed Premium Pro Glass resists fingerprints, has antimicrobial properties, flawless touch response, and comes with a limited lifetime warranty. $50. otterbox.com

You May Also Enjoy