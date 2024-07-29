Monday, July 29, 2024
Otterbox Premium Pro Glass Privacy Guard

Great Stuff for the Consummate Traveler

by Our Editors
by Our Editors
Otterbox Premium Pro Glass Privacy Guard screen protector.

Ever have a creepy feeling that the person seated next to you is reading your phone? Privacy in real time feels way better with the Otterbox Premium Pro Glass Privacy Guard screen protector. Most people know Otterbox for its rugged, slim, and stylish smartphone cases that guard against falls, moisture, and more. Its line of screen protectors is a hidden weapon against disaster like scratches and drops (up to six feet). Now, with the Glass Privacy Guard, it is almost impossible for a person sitting beside you to “eavesread” what’s on your screen. Made with super-hard material, the easily installed Premium Pro Glass resists fingerprints, has antimicrobial properties, flawless touch response, and comes with a limited lifetime warranty. $50. otterbox.com

Passport Magazine has always been a resource to guide, inspire and encourage LGBTQ travelers and their friends to discover deeper, richer and more fulfilling experiences at home and around the world through compelling story-telling online, in print, with video and through live events.

