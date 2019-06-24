Vino 911 is a red wine stain remover that is proven effective in removing almost any red wine stain safely from clothing, linens, and carpet. The 2 oz spray bottle is the perfect size to carry out with you to restaurants, bars, wine tastings, and wherever you go. To remove a stain, gently shake the Vino 911 bottle, spray it on, then blot with a clean white cloth and let dry. The formula uses all natural ingredients to break down and eliminate stains. It contains no artificial chemical solvents and no perfumes. $6. www.corkpops.com

