Lavender (Relax), Lemongrass (Rejuvenate), Peppermint (Refresh): these are just three of the essential oils that come with this travel-sized USB-powered Mini Scentifier Portable Diffuser Kit. The kit, which features a cute case that easily fits into your bag, brings joy to travelers, particularly when you’re not staying in the chicest of hotels. Make any space feel like home. $30. www.sparoom.com

