Many of us love going to big music festivals or a club to see one of our favorite DJs, but our ears may not always agree with our decision. Enter Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs. Pop in these ergonomically designed plugs and you’ll be able to hear the music clearly without damaging your ears. Unlike other earplugs that muffle sounds, this design allows for you to hear natural, live sounds that are clear and controlled. $24. www.vibes.com

