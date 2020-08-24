Purslane and Black Bean Tacos with Salsa Fresca from Rancho La Puerta

This multi-step recipe from Executive Chef Reyna Venegas and her team at Rancho La Puerta is vegan, gluten-free, low-sodium and oil-free. These tacos are inspired by Tres Estrellas Farm; during the summer they have plenty of purslane, which is a common “weed” in many gardens, and it happens to be an amazing green vegetable full of nutrients like Omega-3 Fatty Acid, Potassium, Magnesium, Calcium and vitamin A, C and B-complex vitamins.

By combining freshly made salsa, corn tortillas, purslane filling and black beans, you create a balanced and nutrient-dense meal that will allow your body to feel energized and nourished.

Makes 4 tacos

Salsa Fresca Ingredients

1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half

2 green onions, sliced

½ serrano or jalapeño, seeded and minced

1 bunch fresh cilantro, chopped

1 lime, juiced

1 teaspoon tamari or coconut aminos

Salsa Directions

In a bowl, combine the tomatoes, green onions, chile and cilantro. Squeeze the lime juice and season with tamari or coconut aminos. Reserve, covered in the refrigerator, until ready to serve.

Not-Fried Black Beans

1 cup cooked black beans

1 tablespoon chopped onion

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon oregano

½ cup water or bean broth, divided

Salt, to taste

