Purslane and Black Bean Tacos with Salsa Fresca from Rancho La Puerta

This multi-step recipe from Executive Chef Reyna Venegas and her team at Rancho La Puerta is vegan, gluten-free, low-sodium and oil-free. These tacos are inspired by Tres Estrellas Farm; during the summer they have plenty of purslane, which is a common “weed” in many gardens, and it happens to be an amazing green vegetable full of nutrients like Omega-3 Fatty Acid, Potassium, Magnesium, Calcium and vitamin A, C and B-complex vitamins.
By combining freshly made salsa, corn tortillas, purslane filling and black beans, you create a balanced and nutrient-dense meal that will allow your body to feel energized and nourished.
Makes 4 tacos
Salsa Fresca Ingredients
1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half
2 green onions, sliced
½ serrano or jalapeño, seeded and minced
1 bunch fresh cilantro, chopped
1 lime, juiced
1 teaspoon tamari or coconut aminos
Salsa Directions
In a bowl, combine the tomatoes, green onions, chile and cilantro. Squeeze the lime juice and season with tamari or coconut aminos. Reserve, covered in the refrigerator, until ready to serve.
Not-Fried Black Beans
1 cup cooked black beans
1 tablespoon chopped onion
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon oregano
½ cup water or bean broth, divided
Salt, to taste
