Transport your foam roller wherever you go thanks to The Morph from Brazyn. This fully collapsible roller allows you to relax sore muscles and feel your best while traveling around the world. Lean back on a boat, take it to the hotel gym, or just do an adjustment on your hotel-room floor. The “nubbed” roller gives you a deep-tissue massage without taking up all the room in your suitcase. $68. www.brazynlife.com

