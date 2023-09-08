Elevate Your Taste Buds With A SWISS Taste of Switzerland

The award-winning ‘SWISS Taste of Switzerland’ inflight culinary program features culinary experiences from the Canton of Geneva, created and inspired by award-winning international Chef Olivier Jean.

Menus on flights departing from Switzerland will indulge the senses of SWISS First, SWISS Business, and SWISS Premium Economy long-haul passengers starting September 6th, 2023. Just last year, the International Travel Catering Association awarded the SWISS Taste of Switzerland concept its Mercury Award.

Chef Olivier Jean, a chef with French roots was drawn to Geneva, after several years as a chef in Taipei, and other various extraordinary restaurants in China, Europe, Japan, and the United States. His creations at L’Atelier Robuchon, an open kitchen restaurant, has already earned 15 Gault Millau points and a Michelin star. His cuisine is diverse and refined, as is reflected in the range of dishes that he has specially created for SWISS First, SWISS Business, and SWISS Premium Economy menus.

Trout Tartare with Trout Caviar in SWISS First

For SWISS First guests, experience an extensive range of delectable dishes presented by Chef Jean. His starters include a one-of-a-kind trout tartare with trout caviar, coriander purée and yuzu gel, or inviting lobster bisque with lobster medallions, ricotta gnocchi and chive oil. For SWISS First main course dishes, Jean focuses on a miso-marinated pike-perch with port wine sauce, baked polenta, shallot confit, and pak choi, and a veal fillet with truffle sauce, stuffed piquillo peppers, herb salad and his signature dish: mashed potatoes. A Felchlin Maracaibo chocolate slice, toasted hazelnut with Tahiti vanilla ice cream rounds off his SWISS First selection dessert. For a vegan option designed by Hiltl in Zurich, the oldest vegetarian restaurant in the world, SWISS First guests can enjoy the vegetable tikka masala with lemon basmati rice, roasted broccolini, papadam and Greek yoghurt.

Cheers to SWISS First With A Glass of Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle Champagne

Toast with a glass of Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle in SWISS First, a distinguished Champagne cuvée crafted purely from Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes according to three principles. One, the Champagne must be blended from a selection of three complementary years. Two, it must be Chardonnay-dominant with a supplement of Pinot Noir. Three, it must be aged for 10 years. Along with the exceptional depth of flavor, one might find subtle aromas of brioche, honey, hazelnut, and toasted almonds.

Smoked Trout with Marinated Leek in SWISS Business

SWISS is also offering its SWISS Business guests some special delights from Geneva complements of Olivier Jean. This includes a starter of smoked trout with marinated leek, mimosa and turmeric vinaigrette. A couple of the options for his main courses in SWISS Business include a beef tenderloin with peppercorn sauce, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots and sautéed mushrooms, or the poached char with lemongrass sauce, sesame sushi rice, sugar snap peas and roasted squash. For his SWISS Business dessert, Jean offers a Tiramisu coffee Nespresso Columbia Organic. For Hiltl’s first course SWISS Business vegan option, there’s the roasted pumpkin with tomato and cucumber tabbouleh and ginger raita sauce, and for a main course enjoy the gnocchi with wild mushroom sauce and roasted kernels mix.

Beef Ragout with Red Wine Sauce in SWISS Premium Economy

The SWISS Premium Economy dishes are also influenced by the chef’s creations and Geneva. Guests can choose from beef ragout with red wine sauce and barley risotto vegetables or the Geneva style chicken with spätzli and green beans. Of course, don’t forget the Swiss cheese featuring Le Maréchal and Swiss brie cheese with Swiss pear bread. Finish off with a Chestnut cake with black cherry and vanilla mascarpone cream.

