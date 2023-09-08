Top Posts
Home Destination LGBTQ+ Orlando The Abby Family Vacation in Orlando

The Abby Family Vacation in Orlando

Abbey Family Vacation in Orlando

A two-Mom Family, Sam and Laura Leigh Abby, enjoy time with their two sons, Simon and Quinn, while visiting Orlando Florida. You can catch their adventure in the video above. Their trip was made possible by Unbelievably Real Orlando.

And you can learn much more about Sam and Laura’s life together In our “Portrait Of Pride” feature right HERE

Video Credits
Produced by: Don Tuthill
Directed by: Freddy Rodriguez of 66Films
Filmed by: Freddy Rodriguez and Alyssa Lopez
Edited by: Freddy Rodriguez

Special Thanks To:
Four Seasons Resort 
Sealife, Orlando
Island H2O. Orlando
Hungry Pants
Madame Tussauds

You May Also Enjoy

Uniquely LGBTQ Orlando

Uniquely LGBTQ Orlando

 

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Abbey Family Vacation in Orlando

The Abby Family Vacation in Orlando

August 24, 2023
Orlando Cuisine (Photo by Mykola Moriev)

Orlando Dish! 3 Culinary Wizards Spill The Beans

June 28, 2023

Free to Be in Fort Lauderdale

February 16, 2016

Broadway’s Leading Men — Do Fall Fashion

September 13, 2018
The Abby Family Wedding (Photo by Heather Waraksa)

Portrait of Pride — The Abby Family

August 14, 2023
Evan Darling Video

Evan Darling Is Fiercely Authentic

May 5, 2021
Downtown Orlando (Photo by Songquan Deng)

Orlando Insider — Tatiana Quiroga

April 20, 2023