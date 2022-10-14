Our favorite Spa In Orlando

The Grande Lakes Spa Orlando There are a solid half-dozen “experience” packages that range in style from a Hawaii-inspired Lomi Lomi Massage, Thai Massage and, performed at the rooftop eco garden, a “zero-gravity” Grande Indulgence Experience.

Ritz Carlton Grande Lakes Orlando Spa

ORLANDO, FLORIDA

Tropical trees and lush, landscaped greenery surrounds the Ritz-Carlton’s sprawling 40,000-square-foot Spa—a property unto itself. Its three floors and grounds were renovated in 2017, and last summer saw completion of a wider scale freshening up of the LGBTQ wedding-friendly hotel. I begin with a tour of the spa’s extensive facilities: a dedicated outdoor saltwater pool, maintained at 83 degrees, and cabanas for spa patrons only; health-conscious spa café Vitale; a barber shop and salon; 40 treatment rooms; men’s, women’s and co-ed couples lounges; and a 24-hour fitness center (the latter is accessible to all guests over 16 years of age staying at the Ritz-Carlton and its adjacent JW Marriott sibling).

Notably, the spa is very accessible to the disabled: in the men’s wet area, there is a water lift seat supporting individuals up to 300lbs so they can use its hot and cold tubs. There are a solid half-dozen “experience” packages that range in style from a Hawaii-inspired Lomi Lomi Massage (75 min), Thai Massage (80 min), and, performed at the rooftop eco garden, a “zero-gravity” Grande Indulgence Experience (70 min).

Meanwhile, the barbershop’s range of men’s grooming experiences are accompanied by a complimentary glass of craft Bourbon or beer. This being Florida, and the beginning of my day, the signature, orange-centric Grande Citrus Escape package (120 min) seemed a given, both relaxing and energizing for the day ahead. I opted for a male therapist, Henry, who started the experience with an Espa exfoliating body polish, which was applied with his bare hands in a stroking motion—by far one of the most comfortable body scrubs I’ve experienced. Then it was directly into a bath filled with deeply amber orange tinted water treated with Kneipp Herbal Bath for a 20- minute soak. A body wrap with both orange and honey followed, and finally a massage, which, in break from tradition, started face-up. Henry again used soothing open-palm strokes, and, by the end, my skin was utterly silky and I couldn’t stop putting my arm to my nose and taking in the scrumptious orange and grapefruit scent. www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/florida/orlando

