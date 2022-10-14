Top Posts
Home Destination LGBTQ+ Orlando Our favorite Spa In Orlando

Our favorite Spa In Orlando

by Lawrence Ferber
SPA Massagr (Photo by Peakstock)

I begin with a tour of the spa’s extensive facilities: a dedicated outdoor saltwater pool, maintained at 83 degrees, and cabanas for spa patrons only.

Lawrence Ferber

The Grande Lakes Spa Orlando There are a solid half-dozen “experience” packages that range in style from a Hawaii-inspired Lomi Lomi Massage, Thai Massage and, performed at the rooftop eco garden, a “zero-gravity” Grande Indulgence Experience.

Ritz Carlton Grande Lakes Orlando Spa

ORLANDO, FLORIDA
Tropical trees and lush, landscaped greenery surrounds the Ritz-Carlton’s sprawling 40,000-square-foot Spa—a property unto itself. Its three floors and grounds were renovated in 2017, and last summer saw completion of a wider scale freshening up of the LGBTQ wedding-friendly hotel. I begin with a tour of the spa’s extensive facilities: a dedicated outdoor saltwater pool, maintained at 83 degrees, and cabanas for spa patrons only; health-conscious spa café Vitale; a barber shop and salon; 40 treatment rooms; men’s, women’s and co-ed couples lounges; and a 24-hour fitness center (the latter is accessible to all guests over 16 years of age staying at the Ritz-Carlton and its adjacent JW Marriott sibling).

Grand Lakes Orlando Spa

Grand Lakes Orlando Spa (Photo by Ritz Carlton Grande Lakes Spa)

Notably, the spa is very accessible to the disabled: in the men’s wet area, there is a water lift seat supporting individuals up to 300lbs so they can use its hot and cold tubs. There are a solid half-dozen “experience” packages that range in style from a Hawaii-inspired Lomi Lomi Massage (75 min), Thai Massage (80 min), and, performed at the rooftop eco garden, a “zero-gravity” Grande Indulgence Experience (70 min).

Meanwhile, the barbershop’s range of men’s grooming experiences are accompanied by a complimentary glass of craft Bourbon or beer. This being Florida, and the beginning of my day, the signature, orange-centric Grande Citrus Escape package (120 min) seemed a given, both relaxing and energizing for the day ahead. I opted for a male therapist, Henry, who started the experience with an Espa exfoliating body polish, which was applied with his bare hands in a stroking motion—by far one of the most comfortable body scrubs I’ve experienced. Then it was directly into a bath filled with deeply amber orange tinted water treated with Kneipp Herbal Bath for a 20- minute soak. A body wrap with both orange and honey followed, and finally a massage, which, in break from tradition, started face-up. Henry again used soothing open-palm strokes, and, by the end, my skin was utterly silky and I couldn’t stop putting my arm to my nose and taking in the scrumptious orange and grapefruit scent. www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/florida/orlando

You may also enjoy

Uniquely LGBTQ Orlando (Video)

Uniquely LGBTQ Orlando

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Uniquely LGBTQ Orlando

September 21, 2018

26 of the World’s Most Sensational SPAS

January 19, 2015

A Day at the SPA — Elizabeth Arden’s Red Door Spa

January 16, 2017

Pure Bliss! The World’s Best Spas

December 30, 2015

The World’s Most Incredible Spas –2017!

November 20, 2017

25 of the World’s Best Spas!

February 1, 2017

Our Favorite Chicago Spas

April 20, 2018

Leave a Comment