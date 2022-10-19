Gay-Friendly Malta Hosts EuroPride Valletta 2023

The EuroPride 2023 March will take place on Saturday, September 16th in the streets of Valletta, the Capital City.

Malta, at the crossroad between Europe, Africa and the Middle East, has always attracted visitors and settlers with different cultures, visions and languages. Diversity is part of the Maltese DNA and we are proud of the achievements of Malta being an LGBTIQ+-friendly place over the past decades. In fact, for the last seven years, Malta has been ranked #1 on the Rainbow Europe Map & Index!

Having anti-discrimination laws introduced in the Maltese Constitution in 2014 was unquestionably one high point in the development of equality for the LGBTIQ+ Community in Malta. But many more changes have been achieved and it’s no surprise that since October 2015, ILGA-Europe ranked Malta first place in its annual review of the human rights situation of LGBTIQ+ people in Europe since 2016.

Although the country’s society and culture are deeply influenced by the traditions of the Roman Catholic Church, one can witness displays of affection in public areas without attracting attention. All forms of recognition of couples and families, be it marriage, civil unions or cohabitation are open to all couples irrespective of their genders.

But Malta also has so much more to offer to visitors and guests to our islands! With 300 days of sunshine per year, beautiful beaches and hidden bays, countless cultural landmarks (three of them being UNESCO World Heritage sites) from over 7,000 years of history and great places for social events and a vibrant nightlife, Malta is the perfect LGBTIQ+ leisure, business and culture destination.

“You want to go to a gay bar in Malta? Pick any one you come across and you’ll be just fine! – So said our Maltese gay friends when we asked them about the gay scene. But we get their point. When it comes to gay friendliness, Malta is killing it! This tiny island nation in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea is frequently named as one of the most gay friendly countries in the world and we can totally see why!”

– The Nomadic Boys

An expat South African couple living in Malta also described the Maltese people as exceptionally friendly, welcoming and accepting as a nation. The vibe and energy they experienced during their first Pride festival on the island was amazing, apart from experiencing one of Europe’s most beautiful and smallest Capital Cities (Valletta), the parade was buzzing with people taking part in the parade with many Maltese and their families come and show their support to the community and cheer on the beautifully decorated floats .

They were surprised by how many people attended the pride event and how well it was supported by the local straight community, including a number of businesses. Clearly the LGBTIQI community is accepted , celebrated and embraced by Maltese society.

“The island is breathtakingly beautiful and filled with historical treasures but is also incredibly accepting to the Gay Traveller and although the gay scene might be small you will definitely be overwhelmed by the hospitality. I would highly recommend the event to all LGBQT+ travellers , it’s no wonder the island and her people are known as the jewel of the Mediterranean!”

-Brad and Marc

Our Vision and Target: Equality from the Heart

On the other hand with the aspiration of equality at home, Malta’s LGBTIQ+ Community has not forgotten that many LGBTIQ+ people in neighboring countries, many LGBTIQ+ asylum seekers and all over Europe are still ignored, suppressed, criminalized and tortured.

EuroPride Valletta 2023

The main part of EuroPride Valletta 2023 will be Pride Week that will kick-off with the opening ceremony on Thursday 7th September 2023 and conclude on Sunday 17th September 2023, with the Pride March and Concert taking place on Saturday 16th September 2023. Additionally the Pride Week will include a variety of events coordinated by ARC with the involvement of other NGOs, individuals and partner organizations centering around the following:

Queer Arts & Culture Festival

We shall be partnering with different artists and performers to offer a cultural & artistic program of various genres, including exhibitions, theatre, cabaret shows, film and literary arts throughout the week.

Emphasis of the program will be on offering a platform to LGBTIQ+ artists such as drag, burlesque, theatre and other forms of performing arts.

Three conferences will also be held A Human Rights Conference, LGBTIQ+ at Work Conference and Interfaith Dialogue.

A Pride Village in the Capital will be set-up over three days leading up to the Pride March which will host a number of stands for the local and international organizations wanting to exhibit their work, sell merchandise and act as information points for the community. The set-up would also act as a space for socialization and community building.

The EuroPride 2023 March will take place on Saturday, September 16th in the streets of Valletta, the Capital City. Pride March is a family-friendly march where different human rights organizations, governmental entities and partners will be invited to march with us. A number of floats, performances, giveaways and speeches will also take place during the March. The March will finish at the Granaries in Floriana and a concert will proceed until late.

Throughout the week, a number of venues will be opening their doors for a number of community events ranging from speak-easy socials, beach/poolside parties and club nights. An after party following the Pride Concert will be organized hosted by Drag Artists and featuring Top DJs and performers. We are looking forward to celebrating with all equality from the heart of the Mediterranean from September 7 to 17, 2023.

You may also enjoy