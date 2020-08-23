Spicy Tuna Tacos at Area 31 in Miami, Florida

Are you ready to spice up your culinary repertoire? If your answers is yes, then try this recipe for Spicy Tuna Tacos from Carlos Ferreiro, Sous Chef at Area 31 in Miami’s Kimpton EPIC Hotel. The fresh tuna combined with mouth-watering Asian flavors is sure to be a crowd pleaser at your next party.

Ingredients

3 wonton taco shells

4 oz. sushi-grade tuna, diced small

5 tsp. avocado and jalapeno mousse

1 tsp. Yuzu Tobico

2 Tbs. Japanese spicy mayo

1 tsp. seaweed powder

2 seedless lemon wedges

Cilantro

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Gently fry tacos until nicely golden and crispy, sprinkle with salt at the very end. Mix in a small bowl ½ c. Japanese Kewpie mayo with 2 Tbs. of spicy chili paste and a dash of lemon juice and sesame oil until it’s emulsified and set aside. This is your Japanese spicy mayo. In a blender add one ripe avocado, ½ each jalapeno, 2 each sprigs of cilantro with a dash of lemon juice and salt to taste. Blend until creamy and set aside. This is your avocado and jalapeno mousse. Small dice the fresh sushi grade tuna and place in a mixing bowl. Gently spoon mix in 2 Tbs. of spicy mayo and finish with a bit of Kosher salt. Proceed to fill in the crispy taco shells with the spicy tuna mix and serve it with the avocado and jalapeno mousse. Garnish with Yuzu Tobico, seaweed power and pepper. Enjoy with family and friends!