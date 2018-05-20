Conrad Bora Bora Nui, Bora Bora, French Polynesia

At the Conrad Bora Bora Nui, you will find the perfect balance between the island’s natural beauty and the resort’s ultra-stylish, modern, and sophisticated aesthetic. The brand-new hotel, which opened in spring 2017, has an open-air spa treatment space with views of the lagoon, an exciting and diverse culinary program with six places to enjoy a meal or cocktail, and an expansive pool area with a swim-up bar. Actualizing the statement “getting away from it all,” this exclusive island is located in a private cove on Motu To’opuaa that is only accessible by boat. The resort also features the only two-story overwater bungalows in Bora Bora, providing dramatic, panoramic views. Once in your bungalow, it’s all about taking time to connect with a loved one and nature. Surrounded by the clear-blue lagoon waters, you can take swim and then relax by your private infinity pool. Feel the cool ocean breezes, as you snuggle in for a night in your plush bed and get ready to wake up to enjoy another day in this island paradise. Lagoon view suite starts at $480 per night, Overwater Villa starts at $880 per night, Presidential Overwater Villa starts at $3,305 per night. BP 502 Vaitape, Bora Bora, French Polynesia. Tel: +689-40603-300. www.boraboranui.conradhotels.com

