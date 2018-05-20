Top Posts
Conrad Bora Bora Nui, Bora Bora, French Polynesia

At the Conrad Bora Bora Nui, you will find the perfect balance between the island’s natural beauty and the resort’s ultra-stylish, modern, and sophisticated aesthetic. The brand-new hotel, which opened in spring 2017, has an open-air spa treatment space with views of the lagoon, an exciting and diverse culinary program with six places to enjoy a meal or cocktail, and an expansive pool area with a swim-up bar. Actualizing the statement “getting away from it all,” this exclusive island is located in a private cove on Motu To’opuaa that is only accessible by boat. The resort also features the only two-story overwater bungalows in Bora Bora, providing dramatic, panoramic views. Once in your bungalow, it’s all about taking time to connect with a loved one and nature. Surrounded by the clear-blue lagoon waters, you can take swim and then relax by your private infinity pool. Feel the cool ocean breezes, as you snuggle in for a night in your plush bed and get ready to wake up to enjoy another day in this island paradise. Lagoon view suite starts at $480 per night, Overwater Villa starts at $880 per night, Presidential Overwater Villa starts at $3,305 per night. BP 502 Vaitape, Bora Bora, French Polynesia. Tel: +689-40603-300. www.boraboranui.conradhotels.com

