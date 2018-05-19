Belvedere Hotel, Mykonos, Greece

Mykonos has attracted people since ancient times with its crystal-blue waters, stunning Greek architecture, unabashedly relaxed lifestyle, a thriving gay community, and delectable cuisine. Now, the island has a hotel that encompasses all this and more. Both a Leading Hotel of the World and a Rock Star Hotel, Belvedere Hotel is a collection of seven white buildings that gives guests Aegean Sea views that serve as a backdrop to a Greek love affair. Enter the stone-walled gates and walk the paths through the buildings to one of the 43 rooms or suites that take inspiration from nature and the sea. Sunbathe on your terrace or on one of the large loungers by the pool—with a cocktail from one of the two bars, of course. Before heading out to enjoy the gay nightlife, book a table at Chef Nobu’s Matsuhisa Restaurant, or under the starlight at Thea Estiatorio where you can enjoy an allGreek menu from world-famous Nikos Zervos. If you feel the need for some pampering after a long night out on the town, their Six Senses Spa is a rejuvenating oasis that includes a menu of treatments just for the guys. School of Fine Arts District. Mykonos, Greece. Tel: 30-228-902-5126. Rooms from $144. www.belvederehotel.com

