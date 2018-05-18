The Flagler Club At The Breakers Palm Beach, Palm Beach, Florida

Serving up beachside charm and historic luxury, The Breakers Palm Beach is a 540-room escape that recently introduced The Flagler Club, home to just 25 ultra-posh boutique rooms that bring a new level of luxury and excitement to guests of the resort. Featuring private access, personalized and highly attuned service, top-of-the-line amenities, and interior designs by Adam D. Tihany that reflect the Palm Beach lifestyle with a colorful, yet, stately design palette, The Flagler Club is quickly becoming the go-to spot for discerning travelers. Exclusive to Flagler Club guests is a gorgeous Club Lounge and panoramic Terrace, where sundowners are de rigueur. Be sure to book a treatment at The Spa at The Breakers, which just completed an $8 million renovation, and enjoy Tammy Fender’s 100% botanical formulas used in their holistic skincare treatments. At night, reserve a table at the reimagined Seafood Bar and enjoy the delectable menu, stunning water views, and a romantic evening with someone special. Rooms from $369. Tel: 844-887-6102. 1 South County Road, Palm Beach, FL. www.thebreakers.com

