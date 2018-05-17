Four Seasons Resort, Whistler at Blackcomb Mountain

Located at the base of Blackcomb Mountain, in one of North America’s most popular winter sports destinations, the Four Seasons Resort, Whistler provides pampering for the snow set. Here, you can enjoy luxurious touches like the “Ski Package” where guests receive daily lift passes for two adults, a personal ski concierge (where you can rent equipment and have your gear cleaned and waxed), shuttle service, and daily wine and hot chocolate. After mastering the slopes that were the site of the 2010 Olympics, enjoy one of the 273 spacious rooms and suites decorated in relaxing dark woods with gas fireplaces, balconies, and soaking tubs for fatigued muscles. If you want a pro’s touch to work out the aches and pains, visit the world-class Four Seasons Spa before stopping in for a steak at the Sidecut Modern Steak and Bar restaurant. Rooms $245-$5,800. 4591 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, British Columbia, Canada. Tel: 604-935-3400. www.fourseasons.com/whistler

