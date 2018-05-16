All adventurers looking for a touch of luxury mixed with a once-in-a-lifetime location will feel right at home at Tierra Patagonia. This hotel is located in Chilean Patagonia in the southern-most part of South America on the edge of Torres del Paine National Park and UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. All rooms allow nature to remain the star with 180-degree views. During the day, admire the legendary Paine Massif, one of the most photographed landmarks of the region, and at night watch the moon rise over Lake Sarmiento. Meet with the hotel’s excursion concierge who will organize anything from easy hikes to more extreme glacial excursions. When you return to the hotel, sooth sore legs with a treatment at the in-house UNMA Spa or take a relaxing swim in the indoor pool complete with cascading water features and beautiful views. Afterward, indulge in Master Chef Rafael Figueroa’s menus that source seafood from the Straits of Magellan and Beagle Canal, meats from the nearby ranches, and calafate and myrtle berries from the pampas. Rooms from $700. Torres del Paine National Park. Patagonia, Chile. Tel: 1-800-8295325. www.tierrahotels.com

Tierra Patagonia, Torres Del Paine National Park, Chile was last modified: by