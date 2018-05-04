Top Posts
1 Hotel South Beach, Miami Beach, Florida

Six hundred feet of pristine beach, right outside your front door—it doesn’t get much better than that, especially in bustling South Beach. At 1 Hotel South Beach, though, that’s just the start of the perks. Wake up to panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic, and Downtown Miami’s skyline from one of the 426 rooms, including 169 suites and 1 Presidential Suite. 1 Hotel South Beach embraces its beautiful seaside location, with twisting driftwood furniture and soothing nautical tones envisioned by interior designer Meyer Davis. If you prefer to spend most of your time at the resort, you won’t even need to take a complimentary ride in one of the hotel’s Teslas to grab a bite to eat. There are seven dining venues here, including three by James Beard Award–winning Chef Tom Colicchio (Beachcraft, Tom on Collins, and The Sandbox). Before a night out, pamper yourself at the 18,000-square-foot full-service spa or rejuvenate at the massive outdoor pool or rooftop pool, both overlooking the beach. Rooms from $420. 2341 Collins Ave., Tel: 1-305-604-1000. www.1hotels.com

