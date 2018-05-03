Top Posts
Sun, Cocktails, and Pride as Stoli's Cocktail Classic Heats Up Key West

Kayla Hasbrook shakes up a round of drinks during the finals of the Stoli Key West Cocktail Classic contest Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Key West, Fla. Hasbrook, a New York City bartender, concocted a libation entitled “No Sleep Till Sunrise” to garner top honors among winners of 17 North American regional competitions. photo Credit: Carol Tedesco/Florida Keys News Bureau

PASSPORT Global Studio

Fourteen cheers for the regional bartending champions from the US and Canada who have made it to the final rounds of the Stoli Key West Cocktail Classic (www.facebook.com/StoliKeyWest). During June 6-10, 14 bartenders will descend upon Key West for the cocktail classic that brings together the LGBTQ community for some serious libations. This is the fifth year that Stoli has taken their competition across the United States to find the top cocktail slinger, and this year’s competition is going to be fierce. Take some time out of the Key West Pride festivities to watch these bartenders compete against one another in elimination rounds. The event culminates with two top bartenders who will receive a combined $20,000 for charity. The first-prize mixologist (whose cocktail best embodies Key West’s creativity and spirit) will become this year’s grand marshal of the 2018 Pride Parade.

The audience won’t be left out of all the excitement, this year, Stoli will raise the bar with its action-packed competition finale, set for 7 P.M. Saturday on an open-air stage in the 700 block of Duval Street. Scheduled hosts include Stoli USA’s national LGBT ambassador Patrik Gallineaux and “Real Housewives of Dallas” star LeeAnne Locken, with entertainment provided by chart-topping singer/songwriter Debby Holiday and judges including Emmy Award–winning comedy writer and actor Bruce Vilanch, singer/actress and former “American Idol” finalist LaToya London and acclaimed Key West female impersonator Sushi

Before all the action begins, you can meet the competing bartenders and the judges at a kick-off party at 5 P.M., June 6 at Island House Key West (www.islandhousekeywest.com).

Kayla Hasbrook, left, hoists the Stoli Key West Cocktail Classic championship trophy Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Key West, Fla. Hasbrook, a New York City bartender, concocted a libation entitled “No Sleep Till Sunrise” to garner top honors among winners of 17 North American regional competitions. At right is 2016 winner Rocky Collins of Dallas. photo Credit: Carol Tedesco/Florida Keys News Bureau

