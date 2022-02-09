Top Posts
Home Destination Key West Extravagance Returns with Annual Key West Headdress Ball

Extravagance Returns with Annual Key West Headdress Ball

by Keith langston

Contestants will be judged by their extravagant headdresses at the 38th annual Headdress Ball.

Image: Rob O'Neal - Florida Keys News Bureau

Get ready for outrageous and opulent costumes at the 38th annual Headdress Ball.

Looking for a night of flamboyant pageantry, stunning costumes, and a chance to see artists create gorgeous (and sometimes cheeky) creations? Then you need to check out the 38th annual Headdress Ball set for Saturday, Feb. 26, at the open-air Coffee Butler Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront Park in Key West, Florida.

The event is a marvelous fashion show that shines with a Mardi Gras flair and features over 20 contestants showcasing handmade masks, cowls, bonnets, and headgear with the hopes of taking home the first-place prize. Spectators can be assured to see lots of sparkles, glitter, feathers, beads, and more, all of which help benefit the Key West Business Guild – one of America’s largest LGBTQ business organizations.

According to the contest’s official webpage, though contestants will be decked out in full-blown costumes from head-to-toe, the judges are only going to be ranking the headdresses. The top three winners all receive cash prizes, with the first-place winner taking home $3,000.

Amanda Scott walks across the stage in her “Piranha” costume inspired by Super Mario Bros. during a previous year’s Headdress Ball (Image Courtesy of Rob O’Neal – Florida Keys News Bureau) 

After the contest, a special happy hour disco dance will commence, allowing spectators to dance the night away with all the fabulous contestants. There will also be a chance to take photos with the contestants before the show. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the show begins at 8 pm. Those who arrive before 8 can snap photos and meet the contestants.

Food and beverage outlets will be open throughout the evening and tickets begin at $30 per person for general admission, with chair seating at $35 per person.  Reserved tables for four people are also available starting at $280. Proceeds from the event serve as fundraising for the Key West Business Guild.

To learn more or buy tickets, click here

You May Also Enjoy

Key West Celebrates Its Bicentennial in 2022

Key West Celebrates its Bicentennial!

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
21711
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

key west bicentenial

Key West Celebrates its Bicentennial!

January 29, 2022
Key West Santa

Key West Holiday Events Calendar

December 6, 2021
Fantasy Fest parties

Your Guide to Fantasy Fest 2021 in Key West

October 2, 2021
Rocky Horror at the Forestburgh Playhouse

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Live at the Forestburgh Playhouse!

September 30, 2021
woman on bech

Celebrate at Womenfest in Key West this September

August 14, 2021

Gay Party: Tropical Heat Returns to Key West

July 16, 2021
Billy Porter

The Black Tie Dinner in Dallas Will Celebrate its 40th Anniversary This Year!

June 29, 2021