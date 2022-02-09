Extravagance Returns with Annual Key West Headdress Ball

Get ready for outrageous and opulent costumes at the 38th annual Headdress Ball.

Looking for a night of flamboyant pageantry, stunning costumes, and a chance to see artists create gorgeous (and sometimes cheeky) creations? Then you need to check out the 38th annual Headdress Ball set for Saturday, Feb. 26, at the open-air Coffee Butler Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront Park in Key West, Florida.

The event is a marvelous fashion show that shines with a Mardi Gras flair and features over 20 contestants showcasing handmade masks, cowls, bonnets, and headgear with the hopes of taking home the first-place prize. Spectators can be assured to see lots of sparkles, glitter, feathers, beads, and more, all of which help benefit the Key West Business Guild – one of America’s largest LGBTQ business organizations.

According to the contest’s official webpage, though contestants will be decked out in full-blown costumes from head-to-toe, the judges are only going to be ranking the headdresses. The top three winners all receive cash prizes, with the first-place winner taking home $3,000.

Amanda Scott walks across the stage in her “Piranha” costume inspired by Super Mario Bros. during a previous year’s Headdress Ball (Image Courtesy of Rob O’Neal – Florida Keys News Bureau)

After the contest, a special happy hour disco dance will commence, allowing spectators to dance the night away with all the fabulous contestants. There will also be a chance to take photos with the contestants before the show. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the show begins at 8 pm. Those who arrive before 8 can snap photos and meet the contestants.

Food and beverage outlets will be open throughout the evening and tickets begin at $30 per person for general admission, with chair seating at $35 per person. Reserved tables for four people are also available starting at $280. Proceeds from the event serve as fundraising for the Key West Business Guild.

To learn more or buy tickets, click here.

